Fu Shou Yuan International : 1H2022 Results Announcement
08/21/2022 | 03:46am EDT
Fu Shou Yuan International Group
Limited
Stock Code: 01448
2022 Interim Results
August 2022
Disclaimer
These presentation materials have been prepared by Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (the "Group") and have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made and no reliance should be placed on the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information presented or contained in these presentation materials. The Company will not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in these presentation materials. The information presented or contained in these presentation materials is current as of the date hereof, unless indicated otherwise, and is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. The Company does not provide any undertaking to update any such information subsequent to the date hereof.
These presentation materials contain certain "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements include but not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Certain statements, such as those include the words or phrases "potential", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "objectives", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "may", "should", and similar expressions or variations on such expressions may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on the operating conditions, strategies and other circumstances of the Company and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Readers should note that a variety of factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, affect the performance, growth trends and actual results of the Company. These factors include, but are not limited to, exchange rate fluctuations, market shares, peer competition, environmental risks, changes in social, political, legal, financial and regulatory frameworks, international economic and financial market conditions and other risks and factors beyond the control of the Company. Due to these factors, the future actual operating results of the Company may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company declares that, the Company and any associated companies, directors, officers, employees, consultants or representatives of the Company assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement that is contained in these presentation materials as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. None of the Company, or any of its associated companies, directors, officers, employees, consultants or representatives is making any representations concerning the future performance of the Company, or is responsible for any losses arising from reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in these presentation materials.
These presentation materials are for information purposes only and do not constitute or form part of an offer, solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company, in any jurisdiction, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in any connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
1
Results Overview
Demand Deferral
Quick Revenue Recovery
Solid Profitability
Solid Balance Sheet
Good Prospect of Outreach
Initiatives
Depth Optimize Strategy
Continuous Increase
Dividend Policy
•Total revenue reported RMB 906 million, representing a decrease of approx. 20.6% YoY
•Revenue increased in January and February YOY, revenue decreased due to the impact of COVID-19 from mid March to May, revenue steady recovery in June and representing an increase of approx. 12.6% YoY
Operating profit margin reached 45.1%, operating profit amounted to approx. RMB 409 million
•Net Profit amounted to approx. RMB 327 million
•Net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approx. RMB 261 million
•Gearing ratio went down to 0.4%
•Net cash was approx. RMB 1.946 billion, providing strong financial support for the Company's sustainable, healthy and rapid strategic expansion
•M&A Projects：2
•Cooperation Projects：6
•Multiple Ongoing Projects：3
•Introduce external professional consulting teams to systematically sort out and improve the group's strategy, main business processes and organizational structure.
•Base on the green management and innovative development, build sustainable development with culture, inheritance, memorial, art and environmental protection as the core.
•Explore the two dimensions of market and product, and create a life park that serves the needs of higher spiritual level with the power of digital technology
•Basic EPS for 1H2022 is RMB 11.5 cents
•Establish a stable high return mechanism, increase the dividend policy to not less than 35%, and continue to increase to 60%
•Interim dividend of HK5.64 cents per share and dividend payout ratio is approx. 41.5%
2
Business Performance
3
Industry innovation- Invisible increments & tangible decrement
Science and technology: help the new vitality of funeral, extend the boundary of life, be a new fashion for memorial
《Circular of The State Council on the 14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of digital Economy》 Digital economy is the main economic form following agricultural economy and industrial economy
Life Crystal
Life Story
Life Culture
Digital Cemetery
Online Memorial
Digital Life
Spiritual 50%
Spiritual 20%
Human Business Integration
Sales Standardization
Business Finance Integration
Customer Aggregation
Human Product Integration
Cemetery
Humanities
Value Expansion
Memorial Park
Spiritual 80%
Life Park
Fushouyuan breaks the physical frame, enrichs the spiritual connotation, breaks the boundary of time and space, bids farewell to the physical life, and extends the spiritual life
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 07:45:02 UTC.