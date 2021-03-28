Fu Shou Yuan International : 2020 Results Announcement

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited

2020 Annual Results

Results Overview

• Net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approx. RMB 620 million, up 7.2% YoY

• Net profit margin increased 0.3pp YoY to 40.0%

• EBITDA margin reached 56.3%, up 2.1pp YoY

• Gearing ratio went down 0.9pp to 1.0%

• Net cash was approx. RMB 2.167 billion, providing strong financial support for the Company's strategic expansion

• M&A Projects: 3

• Multiple Funeral Projects and Completed Projects

• Multiple Ongoing Projects

• Customer centric, proactively optimized the business operations, product mix, sales channel, revenue contribution from different regions and financial structure to enhance the long-term value

• Basic EPS for 2020 is approx. RMB 27.4 cents

• Final dividend of 8.81 HK cents representing an increase of 4.6% YoY; Dividend payout ratio is approx. 29.2%

Business Performance