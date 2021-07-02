Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1448   KYG371091086

FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(1448)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fu Shou Yuan International : MONTHLY RETURN OF ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

07/02/2021 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited

Date Submitted

02/07/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1448

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(USD)

(USD)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

0.01

200,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

0.01

200,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (USD) :

200,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,320,366,422

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

Balance at close of

the month

2,320,366,422

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

March 2019

Disclaimer

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
04:35aFU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securitie..
PU
06/01FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securitie..
PU
05/25FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 25 ..
PU
05/10FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Voluntary announcement acquisition of anhui longme..
PU
05/10FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Unit to Buy Anhui Longmen Cultural Cemetery for $2..
MT
05/03FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securitie..
PU
04/29FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securitie..
PU
04/01FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securitie..
PU
03/28FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : 2020 Results Announcement
PU
03/26FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Annual results announcement for the year ended dec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 294 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 748 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2021 829 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 14 626 M 2 265 M 2 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 345
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,30 CNY
Average target price 9,00 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Sheng Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jianting Ma Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Jiang Bai Chairman
Yong Xu Deputy General Manager-Engineering & Management
Ka Ho Tsoi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED4.12%2 314
INVOCARE LIMITED0.52%1 240
PARK LAWN CORPORATION19.33%814
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.18.04%670
DIGNITY PLC31.97%549
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED33.68%287