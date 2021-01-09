Log in
    1448   KYG371091086

FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(1448)
All news about FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
10/04FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securities for the m..
PU
09/06FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL : 2021 Interim Report
PU
09/01FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securities for the m..
PU
08/22FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL : 1H2021 Results Announcement
PU
08/20Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
08/20Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Six Months E..
CI
08/03FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securities for the m..
PU
08/03FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of issuer on movements in securities for the m..
PU
07/29FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL : Anticipates Increase in H1 Profit
MT
07/28Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 2 354 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2021 735 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2021 691 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 12 765 M 1 995 M 1 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 347
Free-Float 45,9%
Technical analysis trends FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,50 CNY
Average target price 8,84 CNY
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Sheng Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
He Guo Li General Manager
Jianting Ma Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Jiang Bai Chairman
Yong Xu Deputy General Manager-Engineering & Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-8.10%1 995
INVOCARE LIMITED-1.05%1 215
PARK LAWN CORPORATION32.14%1 009
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.64.27%857
DIGNITY PLC11.50%485
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED47.37%361