Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon Bank for the board of directors' resolution on releasing director from non-competition restrictions
10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/10/27
Time of announcement
16:51:37
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon
Bank for the board of directors' resolution on
releasing director from non-competition restrictions
Date of events
2021/10/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2021/10/27
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Eric Chen/Chairperson
Roman Cheng/Director
Jerry Harn/Director
Lin.Kun-San/Director
Cheng-Chuan Fan/Independent Director
Terry King/Independent Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business operations that are identical or similar to the
Company's scope of operation.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as Director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
After the Chairperson's consultation with voting directors present,
the proposal was passed without objection
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Nil
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors
exercise the authority on behalf of the shareholders' meeting
