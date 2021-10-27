Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon Bank for the board of directors' resolution on releasing director from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2021/10/27 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Eric Chen/Chairperson Roman Cheng/Director Jerry Harn/Director Lin.Kun-San/Director Cheng-Chuan Fan/Independent Director Terry King/Independent Director 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business operations that are identical or similar to the Company's scope of operation. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period of serving as Director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): After the Chairperson's consultation with voting directors present, the proposal was passed without objection 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Nil 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors exercise the authority on behalf of the shareholders' meeting