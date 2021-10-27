Log in
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon Bank for the board of directors' resolution on releasing director from non-competition restrictions

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 16:51:37
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon
Bank for the board of directors' resolution on
releasing director from non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2021/10/27 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2021/10/27
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Eric Chen/Chairperson
Roman Cheng/Director
Jerry Harn/Director
Lin.Kun-San/Director
Cheng-Chuan Fan/Independent Director
Terry King/Independent Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business operations that are identical or similar to the
Company's scope of operation.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as Director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
After the Chairperson's consultation with voting directors present,
the proposal was passed without objection
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Nil
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors
exercise the authority on behalf of the shareholders' meeting

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
