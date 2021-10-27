Log in
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd for obtaining the right-of-use asset of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 16:51:59
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon
Commercial Bank Co., Ltd for obtaining the right-of-use
asset of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/10/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):1F, 2F, No. 139, Section 2,
Nanjing East Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/27
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1).Transaction volume : 567.28 ping (1F 255.09 ping/2F 312.19 ping).
(2).Price per unit:
1F-Around NT$5,500 per ping per month.(tax included)
2F-Around NT$2,050 per ping per month. (tax included)
(3).Total amount of rent:NT$2,043,000per month. (tax included)
(4).Amount of right-of-use assets: NT$69,824,023. (tax included)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd, related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
(1).The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
Renew existing company office lease contract for business operation.
(2).The owner of the previous transfer: Fubon Land Co., Ltd. Fubon
Insurance Co., Ltd.
(3).Relationship between the owner of the previous transfer and the
company and the relative of the transaction: Fubon Land Co., Ltd is an
interested party of the proprietor Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
(4).Previous transfer date and transfer amount:
a. Previous transfer date :2003/09/19
b. Previous transfer amount: Calculated on the basis of leased area
is about NT$28,512,060 (Around NT$50,261per ping)
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition): NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
(1). Terms of delivery or payment: Monthly payment
(2). Lease period: 2022/1/1~2024/12/31
(3). Contract limitation clauses and other important agreements: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The Board authorizes the managing department to handle the regulations
according to the internal management measures
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
(1).Name of the professional appraisal institution :Zhan-mao Real
Estate Appraisers Firm
(2).Its appraisal amount of right-of-use assets: NT$75,013,207��
(tax included)
11.Name of the professional appraiser: Yang, Che-hao
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(109)TCG_No.000287
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: NO
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: NO
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA: NA
17.Name of the CPA firm: NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA
20.Broker and broker's fee: NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 for business need.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/27
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/10/26
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party: Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
