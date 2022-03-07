Log in
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fu Sheng Insurance Agency Co.,Ltd. the distribution of earnings for 2021.

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 17:34:27
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of
Fu Sheng Insurance Agency Co.,Ltd.
the distribution of earnings for 2021.
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends of NT$12,339,766
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
