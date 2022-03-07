Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fu Sheng Insurance Agency Co.,Ltd. the distribution of earnings for 2021.
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
17:34:27
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of
Fu Sheng Insurance Agency Co.,Ltd.
the distribution of earnings for 2021.
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends of NT$12,339,766
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
