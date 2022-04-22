Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Futures Co., Ltd. for obtaining the right-of-use asset of Fubon No.2 REIT

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Parts of 5F and 6F.,
No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/22
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1)Part of 5F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Transaction volume : 5.05 square meters( equivalent to 1.53 ping)
Price per unit: NT$1,285 per ping per month (tax excluded)
Total amount of rent :NT$1,966 per month (tax excluded)
(2)Part of 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Transaction volume : 0.89 square meters( equivalent to 0.27 ping)
Price per unit: NT$1,285 per ping per month (tax excluded)
Total amount of rent :NT$347 per month (tax excluded)
(3)Amount of right-of-use assets: NT$82,981 (tax included)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Fubon No.2 Real Estate Investment Trust fund management Agency- Fubon
Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
Renew existing company office lease contract for business need.
The owner of the previous transfer:Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.&
Fubon life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Relationship between the owner of the previous transfer and the company
and the relative of the transaction: Related party
Previous transfer date:2006/04/06
Previous transfer amount:Around NT$196,202 / per ping
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment:Monthly payment
Lease period:2022/05/01~2025/04/30
Contract limitation clauses and other important agreements:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The Board authorizes the managing department to handle the regulations
according to the internal management measures
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Name of the professional appraisal institution :Gao-yuan Real
Estate Appraisers Firm
Estimated monthly rent:
(1)Part of 5F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Total amount of rent :NT$1,974 per month (tax excluded)
(2)Part of 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Total amount of rent :NT$348 per month (tax excluded)
(3)Right-of-use assets of appraisal amount: NT$85,067 (tax included)
11.Name of the professional appraiser:CHEN,PI-YUAN
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(98)YCG_No.000020
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Renew existing company office lease contract for business need.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Not applicable
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Not applicable
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None