Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for convening the Regular General Meeting of Shareholders

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/30 3.Shareholders meeting location:Fubon Hyundai Life, 5F Large Conference Room, 57, Yeouinaru-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (a)Approval of 2021 Financial Statement (b)Appointment of Outside Director (c) Decision on the Limit of Remuneration for Directors in 2022 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/01/01 11.Book closure ending date:2022/01/31 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None