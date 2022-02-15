Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for convening the Regular General Meeting of Shareholders
02/15/2022 | 05:17am EST
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/15
Time of announcement
18:05:02
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for convening the Regular General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of events
2022/02/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/30
3.Shareholders meeting location:Fubon Hyundai Life, 5F Large Conference Room,
57, Yeouinaru-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(a)Approval of 2021 Financial Statement
(b)Appointment of Outside Director
(c) Decision on the Limit of Remuneration for Directors in 2022
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/01/01
11.Book closure ending date:2022/01/31
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
