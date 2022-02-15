Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for convening the Regular General Meeting of Shareholders

02/15/2022 | 05:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/15 Time of announcement 18:05:02
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for convening the Regular General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of events 2022/02/15 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/30
3.Shareholders meeting location:Fubon Hyundai Life, 5F Large Conference Room,
57, Yeouinaru-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(a)Approval of 2021 Financial Statement
(b)Appointment of Outside Director
(c) Decision on the Limit of Remuneration for Directors in 2022
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/01/01
11.Book closure ending date:2022/01/31
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 519 B 18 588 M 18 588 M
Net income 2021 141 B 5 055 M 5 055 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 1 018 B 36 488 M 36 488 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 44 461
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 76,10 TWD
Average target price 77,73 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.26%36 488
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY18.70%154 215
AIA GROUP LIMITED10.94%134 877
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED12.07%114 693
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.95%38 901
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.79%33 110