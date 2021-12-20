Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the change of Chief Financial Officer

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):Chief Financial Officer(CFO) 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/20 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Shan Wen Chou/CFO of Fubon Hyundai Life 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Jen Chieh Hsu/Senior Assistant Vice President of Fubon Life 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2021/12/20 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None