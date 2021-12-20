Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the change of Chief Financial Officer
12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
2021/12/20
17:16:58
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for the change of Chief Financial Officer
2021/12/20
paragraph 8
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Chief Financial Officer(CFO)
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/20
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Shan Wen Chou/CFO of Fubon Hyundai Life
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Jen Chieh Hsu/Senior Assistant Vice President of Fubon Life
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2021/12/20
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
