  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the change of chairperson

12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/20 Time of announcement 17:17:06
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for the change of chairperson
Date of events 2021/12/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/12/20
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:In Sub Yoon
4.Resume of the previous position holder:chairperson of Fubon Hyundai Life
5.Name of the new position holder:Chun Pan Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:president of Fubon Life
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/20
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
