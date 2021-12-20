Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the change of chairperson

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/20 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:In Sub Yoon 4.Resume of the previous position holder:chairperson of Fubon Hyundai Life 5.Name of the new position holder:Chun Pan Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder:president of Fubon Life 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/20 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None