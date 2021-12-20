Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the change of chairperson
12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/20
Time of announcement
17:17:06
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for the change of chairperson
Date of events
2021/12/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/12/20
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:In Sub Yoon
4.Resume of the previous position holder:chairperson of Fubon Hyundai Life
5.Name of the new position holder:Chun Pan Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:president of Fubon Life
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/20
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:02 UTC.