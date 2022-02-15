Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/15 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:Issue of unsecured subordinated bonds of Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance Co. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued:Maximum 300bn KRW, which can be issued in one or several stages 5.Face value per bond:The Board authorized the CEO to decide 6.Issue price:The Board authorized the CEO to decide 7.Issuance period:Maximum 10 years 8.Coupon rate:Maximum 5.5% 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To strengthen financial structure and meet the requirements of business plan 11.Underwriting method:The Board authorized the CEO to decide 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A 13.Underwriter or agent:The Board authorized the CEO to decide 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Woori Bank 16.Certifying institution:N/A 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A 18.Sell-back conditions:None 19.Buyback conditions:The Board authorized the CEO to decide 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None