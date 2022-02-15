Log in
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance

02/15/2022 | 05:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/15 Time of announcement 18:04:51
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance
Date of events 2022/02/15 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/15
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:Issue of unsecured subordinated bonds of Fubon Hyundai
Life Insurance Co.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:Maximum 300bn KRW, which can be issued in one or
several stages
5.Face value per bond:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
6.Issue price:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
7.Issuance period:Maximum 10 years
8.Coupon rate:Maximum 5.5%
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To strengthen financial structure and meet the requirements of business plan
11.Underwriting method:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A
13.Underwriter or agent:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Woori Bank
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:None
19.Buyback conditions:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 519 B 18 588 M 18 588 M
Net income 2021 141 B 5 055 M 5 055 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 1 018 B 36 488 M 36 488 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 44 461
Free-Float 59,5%
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.26%36 488
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY18.70%154 215
AIA GROUP LIMITED10.94%134 877
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED12.07%114 693
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.95%38 901
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.79%33 110