Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance through private placement(Supplementary information of 2022/2/15)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name of the corporate bonds:Issue of unsecured subordinated bond of Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 3.Total amount issued:50bn KRW 4.Face value per bond:Four kinds of face value (10bn, 5bn, 3bn, 1bn KRW) 5.Issue price:Issue at 100% of the face value 6.Issuance period:10 years 7.Coupon rate:5.1% 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To strengthen financial structure and meet the requirements of business plan 10.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A 11.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A 12.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Woori Bank 13.Sell-back conditions:None 14.Buyback conditions:After 5 years from date of issuance, with the approval of the Regulator, the bonds may be redeemed earlier at face value plus coupon 15.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: N/A 16.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 17.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TWSE -listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):N/A 18.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE-listed common shares does not reach 60 million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A 19.Any other matters that need to be specified:interest rate adjustment condition 5 years after issuance : 10y KTB + spread at the time of issuance