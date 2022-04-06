Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance through private placement(Supplementary information of 2022/2/15)

04/06/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 17:11:14
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance through
private placement(Supplementary information of 2022/2/15)
Date of events 2022/04/06 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name of the corporate bonds:Issue of unsecured subordinated bond of
Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Total amount issued:50bn KRW
4.Face value per bond:Four kinds of face value (10bn, 5bn, 3bn, 1bn KRW)
5.Issue price:Issue at 100% of the face value
6.Issuance period:10 years
7.Coupon rate:5.1%
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To strengthen financial structure and meet the requirements of business plan
10.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A
11.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
12.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Woori Bank
13.Sell-back conditions:None
14.Buyback conditions:After 5 years from date of issuance, with the approval
of the Regulator, the bonds may be redeemed earlier at face value plus
coupon
15.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:
N/A
16.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
17.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of
change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately
placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for
(no.of TWSE -listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):N/A
18.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding
if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE-listed common shares does not reach
60 million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A
19.Any other matters that need to be specified:interest rate adjustment
condition 5 years after issuance : 10y KTB + spread at the time of issuance

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:22aFUBON FINANCIAL : on behalf of FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the notice of ..
PU
05:22aFUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured..
PU
05:22aFUBON FINANCIAL : on behalf of FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the Board's re..
PU
04/01FUBON FINANCIAL : FHC is invited to attend Taiwan Stock Exchange-Goldman Sachs Taiwan Virt..
PU
03/31FUBON FINANCIAL : FHC will continue to acquire the common shares of Jih Sun FHC from the s..
PU
03/30FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by FFHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance,the buying o..
PU
03/30FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Lt..
PU
03/30FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the appointme..
PU
03/30FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for important res..
PU
03/27Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 486 B 16 940 M 16 940 M
Net income 2022 93 179 M 3 247 M 3 247 M
Net Debt 2022 32 666 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,76x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 1 032 B 35 947 M 35 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 77,10 TWD
Average target price 78,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.1.05%35 947
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY5.52%138 539
AIA GROUP LIMITED6.74%129 025
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.72%100 537
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-14.45%32 060
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.60%27 575