Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance (Supplementary information of 2022/02/15)
05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
16:06:16
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance
(Supplementary information of 2022/02/15)
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/30
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:Issue of unsecured subordinated bonds of Fubon Hyundai
Life Insurance Co.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:Maximum 300bn KRW, which can be issued in one or
several stages
5.Face value per bond:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
6.Issue price:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
7.Issuance period:Maximum 10 years
8.Coupon rate:Maximum 6.5%(Updated)
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To strengthen financial structure and meet the requirements of business plan
11.Underwriting method:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A
13.Underwriter or agent:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Woori Bank
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:None
19.Buyback conditions:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
