  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
61.30 TWD   +2.68%
10:09aFUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance (Supplementary information of 2022/02/15)
PU
05/27Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/27FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. for the record date of 2021 dividend distribution.
PU
Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance (Supplementary information of 2022/02/15)

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 16:06:16
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai
Life for the unsecured subordinated bond issuance
(Supplementary information of 2022/02/15)
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/30
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:Issue of unsecured subordinated bonds of Fubon Hyundai
Life Insurance Co.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:Maximum 300bn KRW, which can be issued in one or
several stages
5.Face value per bond:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
6.Issue price:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
7.Issuance period:Maximum 10 years
8.Coupon rate:Maximum 6.5%(Updated)
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To strengthen financial structure and meet the requirements of business plan
11.Underwriting method:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A
13.Underwriter or agent:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Woori Bank
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:None
19.Buyback conditions:The Board authorized the CEO to decide
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 474 B 16 190 M 16 190 M
Net income 2022 113 B 3 871 M 3 871 M
Net Debt 2022 16 000 M 546 M 546 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 5,20%
Capitalization 846 B 28 870 M 28 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 61,30 TWD
Average target price 69,69 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.66%28 002
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.83%121 305
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-13.80%115 189
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-9.13%87 004
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-21.46%28 121
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.99%27 353