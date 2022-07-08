Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
59.20 TWD   +1.72%
06:34aFUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Insurance Agency Co.,Ltd. for major resolutions of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
PU
06:34aFUBON FINANCIAL : announces on behalf of Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. on Appointment of Directors
PU
07/04FUBON FINANCIAL : on behalf of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation announces the election of Chairman.
PU
Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. the cash distribution from legal reserve.

07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/07/08 Time of announcement 18:23:13
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of
Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd.
the cash distribution from legal reserve.
Date of events 2022/07/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash distribution of NT$36,427,438 from legal reserve.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The board meeting exercises the right on behalf of the shareholder meeting.

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 439 B 14 763 M 14 763 M
Net income 2022 112 B 3 765 M 3 765 M
Net Debt 2022 16 000 M 538 M 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 792 B 26 613 M 26 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 59,20 TWD
Average target price 66,96 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.41%26 613
AIA GROUP LIMITED8.08%129 142
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-6.50%122 370
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.94%105 620
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.19%30 088
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.14%26 098