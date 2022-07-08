Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. the cash distribution from legal reserve.
07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/08
Time of announcement
18:23:13
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of
Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd.
the cash distribution from legal reserve.
Date of events
2022/07/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash distribution of NT$36,427,438 from legal reserve.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The board meeting exercises the right on behalf of the shareholder meeting.
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:43:06 UTC.