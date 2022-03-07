Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. the donation to stakeholder.
03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
17:34:46
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon
Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. the donation to stakeholder.
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
2.Reason for the donation:Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd.
donates pet insurance to the Taipei City Fire Department.
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$16,880
4.Counterparty to the donation:Taipei City Fire Department.
5.Relationship with the Company:Stakeholder
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
