Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. the donation to stakeholder.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07 2.Reason for the donation:Fubon Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. donates pet insurance to the Taipei City Fire Department. 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$16,880 4.Counterparty to the donation:Taipei City Fire Department. 5.Relationship with the Company:Stakeholder 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None