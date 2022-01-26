Log in
Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd., the buying of Thoma Bravo Fund XV-A, L.P.

01/26/2022 | 05:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/26 Time of announcement 17:56:13
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Life
Insurance Co., Ltd., the buying of Thoma Bravo Fund
XV-A, L.P.
Date of events 2022/01/26 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
Thoma Bravo Fund XV-A, L.P.;
Private fund
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/26
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
NIL;NIL;No more than USD 60,000,000
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):
Thoma Bravo, L.P.;NIL
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer:NA
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time:NA
7.Matters related to the creditor��s rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor��s rights; if the
creditor��s rights are creditor��s rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor��s rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):NA
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:
Based on the agreement;based on the agreement;based on the agreement
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Commitment of private fund;
The decision is followed the authorization procedure of the company
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:NA
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
Holding:NIL;
Life:NIL;No more than USD 60,000,000;estimated percentage:0.27%;NIL
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder��s equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
Holding:26.64%�A31.54%�A;NA
15.Broker and broker's fee:NA
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:
In compliance with the Insurance Law, the legal use of the insurance fund
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:
NA
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No
19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:
NA
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction:No
22.Name of the CPA firm:Holdwell CPA Firm
23.Name of the CPA:Lai, Chia-I
24.License no.of the CPA:The Certificate of Financial Supervisory Commission,
R.O.C.(Taiwan) (VI) No. 4408
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:NIL

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
