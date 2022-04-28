Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd. for obtaining the right-of-use asset of Fubon No.2 REIT

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Parts of 5F and 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: (1)Part of 5F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City Transaction unit amount: 2.08 square meters, equivalent to 0.63 ping Unit price: NT$1,350 per ping per month (tax included) Total rent: NT$851 per month (tax included) (2)Part of 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City Transaction unit amount: 0.36 square meters, equivalent to 0.11 ping Unit price: NT$1,350 per ping per month (tax included) Total rent: NT$148 per month (tax included) (3)Right-of-use asset value: NT$55,116 (tax included) 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Management company of Fubon No.2 Real Estate Investment Trust, Fubon Real Estate Management Co.,Ltd.,It is a related party. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: (1)The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: Renew existing office lease agreement for business use. (2)The owner of the previous transfer:Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. & Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (3)Relationship between the owner of the previous transfer and the company and the relative of the transaction: Related parties. (4)Previous transfer date:2006/04/06 (5)Previous transfer price:Around NT$196,202/per ping 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Not applicable 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Terms of delivery or payment: Monthly payment (2)Lease period:2022/05/01~2025/04/30 (3)Contract limitation clauses and other important agreements: None 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:The Board authorizes the The Board authorizes the managing department to handle the regulations according to the internal management measures. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: Name of the professional appraisal institution :Zhan-mao Real Estate Appraisers Firm The appraised value: (1)Part of 5F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City Total rent: NT$860 per month (tax included) (2)Part of 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City Total rent: NT$151 per month (tax included) (3)Right-of-use asset value: NT$57,131 (tax included) 11.Name of the professional appraiser: YANG,CHE-HAO 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (109)TCG_NO.000287 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable 20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: As the company's computer center. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/28 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/04/28 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:Not applicable 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None