    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd. for obtaining the right-of-use asset of Fubon No.2 REIT

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 15:55:36
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon
Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd. for obtaining
the right-of-use asset of Fubon No.2 REIT
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 Parts of 5F and 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1)Part of 5F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Transaction unit amount: 2.08 square meters, equivalent to 0.63 ping
Unit price: NT$1,350 per ping per month (tax included)
Total rent: NT$851 per month (tax included)
(2)Part of 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Transaction unit amount: 0.36 square meters, equivalent to 0.11 ping
Unit price: NT$1,350 per ping per month (tax included)
Total rent: NT$148 per month (tax included)
(3)Right-of-use asset value: NT$55,116 (tax included)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Management company of Fubon No.2 Real Estate Investment Trust,
Fubon Real Estate Management Co.,Ltd.,It is a related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
(1)The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
Renew existing office lease agreement for business use.
(2)The owner of the previous transfer:Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. & Fubon Life
Insurance Co., Ltd.
(3)Relationship between the owner of the previous transfer and the company
and the relative of the transaction: Related parties.
(4)Previous transfer date:2006/04/06
(5)Previous transfer price:Around NT$196,202/per ping
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
(1)Terms of delivery or payment: Monthly payment
(2)Lease period:2022/05/01~2025/04/30
(3)Contract limitation clauses and other important agreements: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:The Board authorizes the
The Board authorizes the managing department to handle the regulations
according to the internal management measures.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Name of the professional appraisal institution :Zhan-mao Real Estate
Appraisers Firm
The appraised value:
(1)Part of 5F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Total rent: NT$860 per month (tax included)
(2)Part of 6F., No. 62, Ruihu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
Total rent: NT$151 per month (tax included)
(3)Right-of-use asset value: NT$57,131 (tax included)
11.Name of the professional appraiser: YANG,CHE-HAO
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(109)TCG_NO.000287
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
As the company's computer center.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/28
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/04/28
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Not applicable
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Not applicable
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 481 B 16 339 M 16 339 M
Net income 2022 105 B 3 577 M 3 577 M
Net Debt 2022 16 000 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,83x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 979 B 33 274 M 33 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 73,20 TWD
Average target price 78,89 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.06%33 274
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-12.11%117 974
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.77%117 184
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-13.93%89 940
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-24.85%27 220
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.59%25 022