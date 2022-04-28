Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Investment Services Co.,Ltd for important resolutions of the 2022 regular shareholder meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/28 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledgement of the 2021 deficit compensation 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Nil 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgement of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Nil 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Nil 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board meeting exercises the authority on behalf of the shareholder meeting.