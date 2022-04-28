Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Investment Services Co.,Ltd for important resolutions of the 2022 regular shareholder meeting.
04/28/2022
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/28
Time of announcement
15:55:45
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon
Securities Investment Services Co.,Ltd for important
resolutions of the 2022 regular shareholder meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledgement of the 2021 deficit compensation
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Nil
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgement of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Nil
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Nil
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board meeting exercises the
authority on behalf of the shareholder meeting.
