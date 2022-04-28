Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf on Fubon P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. for 2021 Annual General Meeting.
04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/04/28
Time of announcement
15:56:08
Subject
Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf on Fubon P&C
Insurance Co., Ltd. for 2021 Annual General Meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: Approval of earnings distribution plan in 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of 2021 financial report.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of independent directors' due diligence report in 2021.
Approval of the performance evaluation report of the company's directors
in 2021.
Approval of the evaluation report on the performance of supervisors
in 2021.
Approval of the work report of the board of directors of the company
in 2021.
Approval of the work report of the board of supervisors in 2021.
Approval of three-year business development plan from 2022 to 2024.
Approval of business plan and financial budget report for 2022.
Approval of reappointment of KPMG as our financial and tax audit agency
in 2022.
Approval of capital planning report of the company from 2022 to 2024.
Approval of formulate the remuneration policy for directors and
supervisors of the company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Report the solvency report of the company in 2021 and the special report
on related party transactions of the company in 2021 to the general meeting.
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:14 UTC.