Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf on Fubon P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. for 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/28 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approval of earnings distribution plan in 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approval of 2021 financial report. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approval of independent directors' due diligence report in 2021. Approval of the performance evaluation report of the company's directors in 2021. Approval of the evaluation report on the performance of supervisors in 2021. Approval of the work report of the board of directors of the company in 2021. Approval of the work report of the board of supervisors in 2021. Approval of three-year business development plan from 2022 to 2024. Approval of business plan and financial budget report for 2022. Approval of reappointment of KPMG as our financial and tax audit agency in 2022. Approval of capital planning report of the company from 2022 to 2024. Approval of formulate the remuneration policy for directors and supervisors of the company. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Report the solvency report of the company in 2021 and the special report on related party transactions of the company in 2021 to the general meeting.