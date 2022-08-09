Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd on behalf of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited on announcement of the 2022 Interim Results
08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
17:04:03
Subject
Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd
on behalf of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited on
announcement of the 2022 Interim Results
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Company name:Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) announced today
a net profit of HK$203 million for the first six months ended 30 June 2022.
6.Countermeasures:N.A.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to the website of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong)
www.fubonbank.com.hk/en/about-us/press-release.html
