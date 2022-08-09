Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
58.10 TWD   +1.93%
07:36aFUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd on behalf of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited on announcement of the 2022 Interim Results
PU
07:16aFUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd on behalf of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited on no distribution of interim dividend for 2022.
PU
07/29FUBON FINANCIAL : Announcement of Fubon FHC for issuing the unsecured corporate bonds. (Supplement to 2022/03/10 announcement)
PU
Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd on behalf of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited on announcement of the 2022 Interim Results

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 17:04:03
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd
on behalf of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited on
announcement of the 2022 Interim Results
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Company name:Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) announced today
a net profit of HK$203 million for the first six months ended 30 June 2022.
6.Countermeasures:N.A.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to the website of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong)
www.fubonbank.com.hk/en/about-us/press-release.html

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 439 B 14 633 M 14 633 M
Net income 2022 112 B 3 715 M 3 715 M
Net Debt 2022 16 000 M 533 M 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,22x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 777 B 25 887 M 25 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 58,2%
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.85%25 887