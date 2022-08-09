Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd on behalf of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited on announcement of the 2022 Interim Results

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Company name:Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A. 5.Cause of occurrence:Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) announced today a net profit of HK$203 million for the first six months ended 30 June 2022. 6.Countermeasures:N.A. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to the website of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) www.fubonbank.com.hk/en/about-us/press-release.html