Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
75.80 TWD   -0.92%
04:05aFUBON FINANCIAL : FFHC announces on behalf of Fubom P&C Insurance to convening of the regular shareholders meeting in 2021 (supplement of 2022/03/03 announcement)
PU
12:45aFUBON FINANCIAL : Reports March 2022 Earnings Results
PU
04/12FUBON FINANCIAL : Announcement by Fubon Financial Holding on behalf of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") for its disposal of syndicated loans
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon Financial Holdings on behalf of Fubon P＆C Insurance Co., Ltd, for resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends.

04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:57:55
Subject 
 Announced by Fubon Financial Holdings on behalf
of Fubon P＆C Insurance Co., Ltd, for resolution by the
board of directors to distribute dividends.
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/13
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:CNY 0
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:There was no accumulated
available surplus for dividend distribution in year 2021.

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04:05aFUBON FINANCIAL : FFHC announces on behalf of Fubom P&C Insurance to convening of the regu..
PU
12:45aFUBON FINANCIAL : Reports March 2022 Earnings Results
PU
04/12FUBON FINANCIAL : Announcement by Fubon Financial Holding on behalf of Taipei Fubon Commer..
PU
04/12FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. for obtain..
PU
04/11FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance Co., Lt..
PU
04/11FUBON FINANCIAL : To announce Fubon Financial Holdings(FFHC)and its major subsidiaries' co..
PU
04/08FUBON FINANCIAL : FHC is invited to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted by TWSE and QIC
PU
04/07FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities acquisition of Fubo..
PU
04/06FUBON FINANCIAL : on behalf of FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the Board's re..
PU
04/06FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Hyundai Life for the unsecured..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 486 B 16 691 M 16 691 M
Net income 2022 93 179 M 3 199 M 3 199 M
Net Debt 2022 32 666 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 1 014 B 34 823 M 34 823 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 75,80 TWD
Average target price 78,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.66%34 823
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-0.71%132 868
AIA GROUP LIMITED3.94%125 509
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-7.12%98 006
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.82%30 986
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.41%26 025