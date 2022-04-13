Fubon Financial : Announced by Fubon Financial Holdings on behalf of Fubon P＆C Insurance Co., Ltd, for resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends.
04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/13
Time of announcement
15:57:55
Subject
Announced by Fubon Financial Holdings on behalf
of Fubon P＆C Insurance Co., Ltd, for resolution by the
board of directors to distribute dividends.
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/13
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:CNY 0
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:There was no accumulated
available surplus for dividend distribution in year 2021.
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.