Fubon Financial : Announcement of Fubon FHC 2021 Q4 Investor Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online conference(14:00-15:30);Teleconference(16:30-17:30) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Disclosure of Fubon Financial Holding Company's performance in 2021 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None