Fubon Financial : Announcement of Fubon FHC 2021 Q4 Investor Conference

Announcement of Fubon FHC 2021 Q4 Investor
Conference
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online conference(14:00-15:30);Teleconference(16:30-17:30)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Disclosure of Fubon Financial Holding Company's performance in 2021
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:37:04 UTC.