    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
Fubon Financial : Announcement of Fubon FHC 2021 Q4 Investor Conference

02/11/2022 | 04:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 17:31:13
Subject 
 Announcement of Fubon FHC 2021 Q4 Investor
Conference
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online conference(14:00-15:30);Teleconference(16:30-17:30)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Disclosure of Fubon Financial Holding Company's performance in 2021
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 519 B 18 641 M 18 641 M
Net income 2021 141 B 5 069 M 5 069 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,33x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 1 036 B 37 218 M 37 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 44 461
Free-Float 59,5%
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 77,40 TWD
Average target price 77,73 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.1.44%37 218
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.18.79%154 829
AIA GROUP LIMITED9.73%133 533
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED11.92%110 270
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.80%38 967
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.51%32 964