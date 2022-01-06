Log in
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
Fubon Financial : Announcement of Fubon FHC for issuing the unsecured corporate bonds in 2022. (Supplement to 2021/12/14 announcement)

01/06/2022 | 03:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 16:07:47
Subject 
 Announcement of Fubon FHC for issuing the
unsecured corporate bonds in 2022.
(Supplement to 2021/12/14 announcement)
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
1st issue of unsecured corporate bonds of Fubon FHC in 2022.
3.Total amount issued:NT$4.3 billion. The issue is divided into three
tranches, A Note is NT$1.3 billion, B Note is NT$1.9 billion,
C Note is NT$1.1 billion.(Updated)
4.Face value per bond:NT$1 million.
5.Issue price:100% issue at the par value.
6.Issuance period:A note is 4 years; B Note is 7 years; C Note is 10 years.
7.Coupon rate:The coupon rates for the issue of A Note, B Note and C Note
are 0.60%, 0.70%, and 0.80% respectively.(Updated)
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None.
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To enrich working capital and/or to repay debt.
10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters.
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Mega International Commercial Bank Trust
Department.(Updated)
12.Underwriter or agent:Fubon Securities Co., Ltd.(Updated)
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None.
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Mega International Commercial Bank Trust Department.(Updated)
15.Certifying institution:None.
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None.
17.Sell-back conditions:None.
18.Buyback conditions:None.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:None.
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:None.
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is approved by the competent authority.(Updated)

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
