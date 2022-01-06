Fubon Financial : Announcement of Fubon FHC for issuing the unsecured corporate bonds in 2022. (Supplement to 2021/12/14 announcement)
01/06/2022 | 03:18am EST
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/06
Time of announcement
16:07:47
Subject
Announcement of Fubon FHC for issuing the
unsecured corporate bonds in 2022.
(Supplement to 2021/12/14 announcement)
Date of events
2022/01/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
1st issue of unsecured corporate bonds of Fubon FHC in 2022.
3.Total amount issued:NT$4.3 billion. The issue is divided into three
tranches, A Note is NT$1.3 billion, B Note is NT$1.9 billion,
C Note is NT$1.1 billion.(Updated)
4.Face value per bond:NT$1 million.
5.Issue price:100% issue at the par value.
6.Issuance period:A note is 4 years; B Note is 7 years; C Note is 10 years.
7.Coupon rate:The coupon rates for the issue of A Note, B Note and C Note
are 0.60%, 0.70%, and 0.80% respectively.(Updated)
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None.
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To enrich working capital and/or to repay debt.
10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters.
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Mega International Commercial Bank Trust
Department.(Updated)
12.Underwriter or agent:Fubon Securities Co., Ltd.(Updated)
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None.
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Mega International Commercial Bank Trust Department.(Updated)
15.Certifying institution:None.
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None.
17.Sell-back conditions:None.
18.Buyback conditions:None.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:None.
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:None.
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is approved by the competent authority.(Updated)
