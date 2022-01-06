Fubon Financial : Announcement of Fubon FHC for issuing the unsecured corporate bonds in 2022. (Supplement to 2021/12/14 announcement)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: 1st issue of unsecured corporate bonds of Fubon FHC in 2022. 3.Total amount issued:NT$4.3 billion. The issue is divided into three tranches, A Note is NT$1.3 billion, B Note is NT$1.9 billion, C Note is NT$1.1 billion.(Updated) 4.Face value per bond:NT$1 million. 5.Issue price:100% issue at the par value. 6.Issuance period:A note is 4 years; B Note is 7 years; C Note is 10 years. 7.Coupon rate:The coupon rates for the issue of A Note, B Note and C Note are 0.60%, 0.70%, and 0.80% respectively.(Updated) 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None. 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To enrich working capital and/or to repay debt. 10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters. 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Mega International Commercial Bank Trust Department.(Updated) 12.Underwriter or agent:Fubon Securities Co., Ltd.(Updated) 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None. 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Mega International Commercial Bank Trust Department.(Updated) 15.Certifying institution:None. 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None. 17.Sell-back conditions:None. 18.Buyback conditions:None. 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:None. 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:None. 21.Any other matters that need to be specified: It is approved by the competent authority.(Updated)