Fubon Financial : FFHC announces on behalf of Fubom P&C Insurance to convening of the regular shareholders meeting in 2021 (supplement of 2022/03/03 announcement)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/13 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/04/28 3.Shareholders meeting location:Video conference Location of video conference: Conference Room C, 20F, No.68 Taidong Road, Siming District, Xiamen Conference Room, 14F, No.179 Liaoning St. Zhongshan District, Taipei 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: Case 1: Solvency report of the company in 2021. Case 2: Special report on related party transactions of the company in 2021. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: Case 1: Financial report of the company in 2021. Case 2: Earnings distribution in 2021. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Case 1: Independent directors' due diligence report in 2021. Case 2: The evaluation report on the performance of directors of the company in 2021. Case 3: The evaluation report on the performance of supervisors in 2021. Case 4: The work report of the board of directors of the company in 2021. Case 5: The work report of the board of supervisors in 2021. Case 6: Three-year business development plan from 2022 to 2024. Case 7: Business plan and financial budget report for 2022. Case 8: Reappointment of KPMG as our financial and tax audit agency in 2022. Case 9: Capital planning report of the company from 2022 to 2024.(Additional matters) Case10: To formulate the remuneration policy for directors and supervisors of the company.(Additional matters) 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None