Fubon Financial : FFHC announces on behalf of Fubom P&C Insurance to convening of the regular shareholders meeting in 2021 (supplement of 2022/03/03 announcement)
04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/04/13
Time of announcement
15:58:05
Subject
FFHC announces on behalf of Fubom P&C Insurance
to convening of the regular shareholders meeting in 2021
(supplement of 2022/03/03 announcement)
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/13
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/04/28
3.Shareholders meeting location:Video conference
Location of video conference:
Conference Room C, 20F, No.68 Taidong Road, Siming District, Xiamen
Conference Room, 14F, No.179 Liaoning St. Zhongshan District, Taipei
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
Case 1: Solvency report of the company in 2021.
Case 2: Special report on related party transactions of the company in 2021.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
Case 1: Financial report of the company in 2021.
Case 2: Earnings distribution in 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Case 1: Independent directors' due diligence report in 2021.
Case 2: The evaluation report on the performance of directors of the
company in 2021.
Case 3: The evaluation report on the performance of supervisors in 2021.
Case 4: The work report of the board of directors of the company in 2021.
Case 5: The work report of the board of supervisors in 2021.
Case 6: Three-year business development plan from 2022 to 2024.
Case 7: Business plan and financial budget report for 2022.
Case 8: Reappointment of KPMG as our financial and tax audit agency in 2022.
Case 9: Capital planning report of the company from 2022 to 2024.(Additional
matters)
Case10: To formulate the remuneration policy for directors and supervisors
of the company.(Additional matters)
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
