Fubon Financial : FHC 2022 Q1 investor conference (English)

This document is provided by Fubon Financial Holdings (the "Company"). No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be given by the Company as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness and correctness of information contained herein. In addition, no obligation is undertaken by the Company to update or revise the information contained herein due to any changes in circumstances.
This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainty that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed. Certain statements, such as those that include the words "potential", "estimated", and similar expressions or variations on such expressions may be considered "forward-looking statements". Financial numbers in this document may include preliminary unaudited numbers or management accounts. All information is for reference only, some figures due to rounding, summation may not equal to the total. Please refer to the audited financial report for details. This document does not constitute or contain an offer, invitation or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments.
No representatives or employees of the Company and its affiliated companies shall be liable for any damage which may arise from this document or any other written or oral information provided in connection with this document, or from relying on or any use of the contents of this document.
Performance highlights of
Fubon Financial Holdings
Performance review by subsidiary
Fubon Life
Taipei Fubon Bank
Fubon Insurance
Fubon Securities
Overseas Banking Operations
2021 Embedded Value of Fubon Life
Fubon Financial Holdings: 1Q22 Highlights
2021
• Proposal of cash dividend at NT$3.5 and stock dividend at NT$0.5 per
Dividends
common share
• Fubon Life planned to upstream NT$15.6bn, approximately 15.2% of net
profit in 2021
Fubon FHC
• Net profit was NT$46.5bn, down 9.4% YoY. EPS was NT$3.94. Both net
profit and EPS led FHC peers
• Total assets over NT$10.5tn and net worth was NT$861.9bn, up 9.1% and
5.5% YoY, respectively
• BVPS on common share basis was NT$64.90
Fubon Life
• Net profit was NT$36.4bn, top among peers
• Ranked top 2 in terms of FYP and renewal premium in Taiwan
• Investment return on after-hedge basis was 6.68% on back of decent capital
gains and hedging performance
• Net worth was NT$504.3bn
Taipei Fubon
• Net profit was NT$6.5bn, up 32% YoY due to growing asset scale and
Bank
market rate hike that led to spread expansion and 10.2% yoy growth in net
interest income
• Bargain purchase gains of NT$2.8bn from investing in Hyundai Card Co.,
Ltd., contributing to net profit of NT$2.2bn
• Number of credit card new issuance in 1Q22 was 21,000, up 44% YoY.
Active cards and card spending grew steadily. Monthly per card spending
was top among top 5 peer banks
• Asset quality remains stable. NPL ratio at 0.17% and coverage ratio at
726%
Fubon Financial Holdings: 1Q22 Highlights
Fubon
•
Net profit was NT$2.95bn, up 53.9% YoY
Insurance
•
Market leader for 41 straight years with insurance premium market share of 25.6%
and premium income up 15.6% YoY
• Investment return was 16.41% on back of decent capital gains
Fubon
•
Net profit was NT$0.77bn, down YoY, reflecting a volatile stock market and
Securities
decreasing market turnover
• Potential synergies with Jih Sun Securities to foster market position
Jih Sun
•
Net profit was NT$0.76bn, down 13.4% YoY. Jih Sun Securities' net profit was
FHC
NT$0.46bn, down 30.2% YoY. Jih Sun Bank's net profit was NT$0.31bn, up 35.0%
YoY
ESG
•
Advocate of sustainability initiatives：
achievements
Member of PCAF (Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials): commitment
of disclosure in carbon emission of lending and investment portfolios over 3
years
Member of AIGCC: promote green transition
Under application to join RE100: commitment of fully renewable energy
consumption by 2050
• Awards and Ratings：
The top in Sustainalytics' ESG risk ratings under global insurance sector
The only financial institution in Taiwan ranked A-list in CDP's Supplier
Engagement Rating for two consecutive years
Global Views Monthly Annual CSR Survey: Honorable Mention, Banking and
Insurance Division
•
Decarbonization
Sustainability-linked loan to Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
