Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
61.60 TWD   -3.30%
01:45aFUBON FINANCIAL : FHC 2022 Q1 investor conference (English)
PU
05/05Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/29FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. for releasing director from non-competition restriction.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fubon Financial : FHC 2022 Q1 investor conference (English)

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q22 Interim Results

and

2021 Embedded Value

of Fubon Life

2022.05.20

Disclaimer

This document is provided by Fubon Financial Holdings (the "Company"). No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be given by the Company as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness and correctness of information contained herein. In addition, no obligation is undertaken by the Company to update or revise the information contained herein due to any changes in circumstances.

This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainty that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed. Certain statements, such as those that include the words "potential", "estimated", and similar expressions or variations on such expressions may be considered "forward-looking statements". Financial numbers in this document may include preliminary unaudited numbers or management accounts. All information is for reference only, some figures due to rounding, summation may not equal to the total. Please refer to the audited financial report for details. This document does not constitute or contain an offer, invitation or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments.

No representatives or employees of the Company and its affiliated companies shall be liable for any damage which may arise from this document or any other written or oral information provided in connection with this document, or from relying on or any use of the contents of this document.

2

Performance highlights of

Fubon Financial Holdings

Performance review by subsidiary

  • Fubon Life
  • Taipei Fubon Bank
  • Fubon Insurance
  • Fubon Securities
  • Overseas Banking Operations

2021 Embedded Value of Fubon Life

3

Fubon Financial Holdings: 1Q22 Highlights

2021

• Proposal of cash dividend at NT$3.5 and stock dividend at NT$0.5 per

Dividends

common share

• Fubon Life planned to upstream NT$15.6bn, approximately 15.2% of net

profit in 2021

Fubon FHC

• Net profit was NT$46.5bn, down 9.4% YoY. EPS was NT$3.94. Both net

profit and EPS led FHC peers

• Total assets over NT$10.5tn and net worth was NT$861.9bn, up 9.1% and

5.5% YoY, respectively

• BVPS on common share basis was NT$64.90

Fubon Life

• Net profit was NT$36.4bn, top among peers

• Ranked top 2 in terms of FYP and renewal premium in Taiwan

• Investment return on after-hedge basis was 6.68% on back of decent capital

gains and hedging performance

• Net worth was NT$504.3bn

Taipei Fubon

• Net profit was NT$6.5bn, up 32% YoY due to growing asset scale and

Bank

market rate hike that led to spread expansion and 10.2% yoy growth in net

interest income

• Bargain purchase gains of NT$2.8bn from investing in Hyundai Card Co.,

Ltd., contributing to net profit of NT$2.2bn

• Number of credit card new issuance in 1Q22 was 21,000, up 44% YoY.

Active cards and card spending grew steadily. Monthly per card spending

was top among top 5 peer banks

• Asset quality remains stable. NPL ratio at 0.17% and coverage ratio at

726%

4

Fubon Financial Holdings: 1Q22 Highlights

Fubon

Net profit was NT$2.95bn, up 53.9% YoY

Insurance

Market leader for 41 straight years with insurance premium market share of 25.6%

and premium income up 15.6% YoY

• Investment return was 16.41% on back of decent capital gains

Fubon

Net profit was NT$0.77bn, down YoY, reflecting a volatile stock market and

Securities

decreasing market turnover

• Potential synergies with Jih Sun Securities to foster market position

Jih Sun

Net profit was NT$0.76bn, down 13.4% YoY. Jih Sun Securities' net profit was

FHC

NT$0.46bn, down 30.2% YoY. Jih Sun Bank's net profit was NT$0.31bn, up 35.0%

YoY

ESG

Advocate of sustainability initiatives

achievements

Member of PCAF (Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials): commitment

of disclosure in carbon emission of lending and investment portfolios over 3

years

Member of AIGCC: promote green transition

Under application to join RE100: commitment of fully renewable energy

consumption by 2050

• Awards and Ratings

The top in Sustainalytics' ESG risk ratings under global insurance sector

The only financial institution in Taiwan ranked A-list in CDP's Supplier

Engagement Rating for two consecutive years

Global Views Monthly Annual CSR Survey: Honorable Mention, Banking and

Insurance Division

Decarbonization

Sustainability-linked loan to Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
01:45aFUBON FINANCIAL : FHC 2022 Q1 investor conference (English)
PU
05/05Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/29FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. for relea..
PU
04/28FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf on Fubon P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. for 20..
PU
04/28FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Investment Services..
PU
04/28FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Securities Investment Services..
PU
04/27FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd., on behalf of Fubon Life ..
PU
04/27FUBON FINANCIAL : Announced by Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. for r..
PU
04/27FUBON FINANCIAL : FFHC on behalf of Taipei Fubon Bank announces the resolution of the BOD ..
PU
04/27FUBON FINANCIAL : Announcement of Fubon FHC on behalf of Fubon Life Insurance (Vietnam) Co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 478 B 16 091 M 16 091 M
Net income 2022 108 B 3 644 M 3 644 M
Net Debt 2022 16 000 M 539 M 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,51x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 824 B 27 767 M 27 767 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 61,60 TWD
Average target price 77,68 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.27%27 767
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.64%119 354
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-13.80%114 786
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-12.07%87 264
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-24.34%27 124
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.67%26 780