1

Stock Code:2881

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements and Report Originally Issued in Chinese)

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditors' Review Report

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Address:

15-16F., No.179, Liaoning St., Taipei City

Telephone:

(02)6636-6636

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

2

Table of contents

Contents

Page

1.

Cover Page

1

2.

Table of Contents

2

3.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

3

4.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

5.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

5

6.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

6

7.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

8.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)

Company history

811

(2)

Approval date and procedures of the consolidated financial statements

11

(3)

New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted

1114

(4)

Summary of significant accounting policies

1418

(5)

Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources

1820

of estimation uncertainty

(6)

Explanation of significant accounts

20430

(7)

Related-party transactions

431489

(8)

Pledged assets

489492

(9)

Commitments and contingencies

492495

(10)

Losses Due to Major Disasters

496

(11)

Subsequent Events

496497

(12)

Other

497533

(13)

Other disclosures

(a) Information on significant transactions

534548

(b) Information on investment in Mainland China

549550

(c) Major shareholders

551

(14)

Segment information

551552

3

KPMG

110615

5 7 68 (

101

)

Tel

+ 886 2 8101 6666

68F., TAIPEI 101 TOWER, No. 7, Sec. 5,

Fax

+ 886 2 8101 6667

Xinyi Road, Taipei City 110615, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Web

kpmg.com/tw

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To the Board of Directors

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

KPMG, a Taiwan partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

3-1

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are LEE, FENG HUI and WU, LIN.

KPMG

Taipei, Taiwan (Republic of China)

April 27, 2023

Notes to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated statement of financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

4

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023, December 31 and March 31, 2022

(Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Assets

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Liabilities and Equity

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

11000

Cash and cash equivalents (notes 6(a))

$

226,605,917

2

316,596,903

3

258,226,283

2

Liabilities:

21000

Deposits from the central bank and banks

$

147,393,414

1

149,533,515

1

190,020,406

2

11500

Due from the central bank and call loans to banks (notes 6(b) and 8)

405,003,298

4

415,990,658

4

394,744,628

4

21500

Due to the central bank and banks

2,222,151

-

922,135

-

11,894,074

-

12000

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (notes 6(c)

1,506,673,721

14

1,418,586,039

13

1,515,657,072

14

22000

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss (note

65,132,202

1

87,590,556

1

91,996,865

1

and 8)

6(c))

12150

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive

691,255,996

7

961,531,664

9

1,115,669,426

11

22300

Financial liabilities for hedging (note 6(f))

13,872,448

-

12,922,639

-

9,742,675

-

income (notes 6(d) and 8)

22500

Securities sold under repurchase agreements (note 6(s))

86,792,457

1

145,685,557

1

164,909,587

2

12200

Debt investments measured at amortized cost (notes 6(e) and 8)

3,731,520,474

35

3,356,346,543

32

3,231,623,910

31

22600

Commercial papers issued, net (note 6(t))

61,133,990

1

50,243,977

1

32,946,486

-

12300

Financial assets for hedging (note 6(f))

16,223,929

-

19,304,960

-

6,688,536

-

23000

Payables (note 6(u))

149,615,542

1

171,470,259

2

160,745,305

2

12500

Securities purchased under resell agreements (note 6(g))

106,346,503

1

94,887,192

1

126,230,430

1

23200

Current tax liabilities

7,509,250

-

6,390,844

-

21,303,783

-

13000

Receivables, net (note 6(h))

242,158,990

2

243,228,598

2

252,454,394

3

23500

Deposits and remittances (note 6(v))

3,672,954,676

35

3,656,769,828

35

3,452,708,647

33

13200

Current tax assets

2,424,109

-

2,262,308

-

1,606,927

-

24000

Bonds payable (note 6(w))

263,590,565

2

257,381,535

2

261,026,101

2

13500

Discounts and loans, net (note 6(i))

2,555,299,154

24

2,586,477,476

24

2,557,380,290

24

24400

Other borrowings (notes 6(x) and 8)

21,268,809

-

13,696,500

-

1,984,249

-

13700

Reinsurance contract assets, net (note 6(j))

50,527,785

-

48,389,563

-

29,549,531

-

24600

Provisions (note 6(y))

4,690,937,510

44

4,710,169,640

45

4,577,184,522

43

15000

Investments accounted for using equity method, net (note 6(k))

57,521,680

1

57,812,659

1

45,283,905

-

25500

Other financial liabilities (notes 6(m) and (z))

603,754,358

6

612,042,078

6

609,723,072

6

15500

Other financial assets, net (notes 6(m) and 8)

507,510,686

5

520,064,178

5

535,162,513

5

26000

Lease liabilities (note 6(p))

21,023,974

-

21,792,236

-

21,687,452

-

18000

Investment property, net (notes 6(n) and 8)

308,387,538

3

305,826,478

3

304,991,193

3

29300

Deferred tax liabilities

30,132,047

-

32,848,412

-

19,774,146

-

18500

Property and equipment, net (notes 6(o) and 8)

65,324,631

1

65,272,146

1

65,115,891

1

29500

Other liabilities (note 6(aa))

70,096,275

1

84,687,792

1

55,591,913

1

18600

Right-of-use assets, net (note 6(p))

9,495,559

-

9,974,378

-

10,229,800

-

Total liabilities

9,907,429,668

93

10,014,147,503

95

9,683,239,283

92

19000

Intangible assets, net (note 6(q))

33,748,917

-

34,192,088

-

34,351,143

-

Equity attributable to owners of parent (note 6(ac)):

19300

Deferred tax assets

52,828,313

-

74,819,172

1

34,218,370

-

Share capital:

19500

Other assets, net (notes 6(r) and 8)

60,762,211

1

56,193,707

1

58,070,970

1

31101

Common stock

123,952,126

1

123,952,126

1

118,049,644

1

31103

Preferred stock

15,999,900

-

15,999,900

-

15,999,900

-

Total share capital

139,952,026

1

139,952,026

1

134,049,544

1

31500

Capital surplus

170,933,870

2

171,017,736

2

173,404,074

2

Retained earnings:

32001

Legal reserve

90,913,681

1

90,913,681

1

76,665,185

1

32003

Special reserve

30,311,999

-

30,311,999

-

29,125,366

-

32011

Undistributed earnings

373,521,891

4

359,918,631

3

419,504,008

4

Total retained earnings

494,747,571

5

481,144,311

4

525,294,559

5

32500

Total other equity interest

(92,519,265)

(1)

(226,423,522)

(2)

29,197,798

-

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

713,114,202

7

565,690,551

5

861,945,975

8

39500

Non-controlling interests (notes 6(l) and (ac))

9,075,541

-

7,918,656

-

32,069,954

-

Total equity

722,189,743

7

573,609,207

5

894,015,929

8

Total assets

$

10,629,619,411

100

10,587,756,710

100

10,577,255,212

100

Total liabilities and equity

$

10,629,619,411

100

10,587,756,710

100

10,577,255,212

100

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 07:32:06 UTC.