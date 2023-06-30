1
Stock Code:2881
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements and Report Originally Issued in Chinese)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Statements
With Independent Auditors' Review Report
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Address:
15-16F., No.179, Liaoning St., Taipei City
Telephone:
(02)6636-6636
The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
2
3
Independent Auditors' Review Report
To the Board of Directors
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
KPMG, a Taiwan partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.
3-1
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are LEE, FENG HUI and WU, LIN.
KPMG
Taipei, Taiwan (Republic of China)
April 27, 2023
4
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2023, December 31 and March 31, 2022
(Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Assets
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Liabilities and Equity
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
11000
Cash and cash equivalents (notes 6(a))
$
226,605,917
2
316,596,903
3
258,226,283
2
Liabilities:
21000
Deposits from the central bank and banks
$
147,393,414
1
149,533,515
1
190,020,406
2
11500
Due from the central bank and call loans to banks (notes 6(b) and 8)
405,003,298
4
415,990,658
4
394,744,628
4
21500
Due to the central bank and banks
2,222,151
-
922,135
-
11,894,074
-
12000
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (notes 6(c)
1,506,673,721
14
1,418,586,039
13
1,515,657,072
14
22000
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss (note
65,132,202
1
87,590,556
1
91,996,865
1
and 8)
6(c))
12150
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive
691,255,996
7
961,531,664
9
1,115,669,426
11
22300
Financial liabilities for hedging (note 6(f))
13,872,448
-
12,922,639
-
9,742,675
-
income (notes 6(d) and 8)
22500
Securities sold under repurchase agreements (note 6(s))
86,792,457
1
145,685,557
1
164,909,587
2
12200
Debt investments measured at amortized cost (notes 6(e) and 8)
3,731,520,474
35
3,356,346,543
32
3,231,623,910
31
22600
Commercial papers issued, net (note 6(t))
61,133,990
1
50,243,977
1
32,946,486
-
12300
Financial assets for hedging (note 6(f))
16,223,929
-
19,304,960
-
6,688,536
-
23000
Payables (note 6(u))
149,615,542
1
171,470,259
2
160,745,305
2
12500
Securities purchased under resell agreements (note 6(g))
106,346,503
1
94,887,192
1
126,230,430
1
23200
Current tax liabilities
7,509,250
-
6,390,844
-
21,303,783
-
13000
Receivables, net (note 6(h))
242,158,990
2
243,228,598
2
252,454,394
3
23500
Deposits and remittances (note 6(v))
3,672,954,676
35
3,656,769,828
35
3,452,708,647
33
13200
Current tax assets
2,424,109
-
2,262,308
-
1,606,927
-
24000
Bonds payable (note 6(w))
263,590,565
2
257,381,535
2
261,026,101
2
13500
Discounts and loans, net (note 6(i))
2,555,299,154
24
2,586,477,476
24
2,557,380,290
24
24400
Other borrowings (notes 6(x) and 8)
21,268,809
-
13,696,500
-
1,984,249
-
13700
Reinsurance contract assets, net (note 6(j))
50,527,785
-
48,389,563
-
29,549,531
-
24600
Provisions (note 6(y))
4,690,937,510
44
4,710,169,640
45
4,577,184,522
43
15000
Investments accounted for using equity method, net (note 6(k))
57,521,680
1
57,812,659
1
45,283,905
-
25500
Other financial liabilities (notes 6(m) and (z))
603,754,358
6
612,042,078
6
609,723,072
6
15500
Other financial assets, net (notes 6(m) and 8)
507,510,686
5
520,064,178
5
535,162,513
5
26000
Lease liabilities (note 6(p))
21,023,974
-
21,792,236
-
21,687,452
-
18000
Investment property, net (notes 6(n) and 8)
308,387,538
3
305,826,478
3
304,991,193
3
29300
Deferred tax liabilities
30,132,047
-
32,848,412
-
19,774,146
-
18500
Property and equipment, net (notes 6(o) and 8)
65,324,631
1
65,272,146
1
65,115,891
1
29500
Other liabilities (note 6(aa))
70,096,275
1
84,687,792
1
55,591,913
1
18600
Right-of-use assets, net (note 6(p))
9,495,559
-
9,974,378
-
10,229,800
-
Total liabilities
9,907,429,668
93
10,014,147,503
95
9,683,239,283
92
19000
Intangible assets, net (note 6(q))
33,748,917
-
34,192,088
-
34,351,143
-
Equity attributable to owners of parent (note 6(ac)):
19300
Deferred tax assets
52,828,313
-
74,819,172
1
34,218,370
-
Share capital:
19500
Other assets, net (notes 6(r) and 8)
60,762,211
1
56,193,707
1
58,070,970
1
31101
Common stock
123,952,126
1
123,952,126
1
118,049,644
1
31103
Preferred stock
15,999,900
-
15,999,900
-
15,999,900
-
Total share capital
139,952,026
1
139,952,026
1
134,049,544
1
31500
Capital surplus
170,933,870
2
171,017,736
2
173,404,074
2
Retained earnings:
32001
Legal reserve
90,913,681
1
90,913,681
1
76,665,185
1
32003
Special reserve
30,311,999
-
30,311,999
-
29,125,366
-
32011
Undistributed earnings
373,521,891
4
359,918,631
3
419,504,008
4
Total retained earnings
494,747,571
5
481,144,311
4
525,294,559
5
32500
Total other equity interest
(92,519,265)
(1)
(226,423,522)
(2)
29,197,798
-
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
713,114,202
7
565,690,551
5
861,945,975
8
39500
Non-controlling interests (notes 6(l) and (ac))
9,075,541
-
7,918,656
-
32,069,954
-
Total equity
722,189,743
7
573,609,207
5
894,015,929
8
Total assets
$
10,629,619,411
100
10,587,756,710
100
10,577,255,212
100
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,629,619,411
100
10,587,756,710
100
10,577,255,212
100
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
