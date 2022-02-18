Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fubon Financial : FHC is invited to attend J.P. Morgan Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022

02/18/2022 | 04:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/18 Time of announcement 17:07:17
Subject 
 Fubon FHC is invited to attend
J.P. Morgan Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/21~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company will meet
investors virtually to discuss its financial and operational results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 519 B 18 600 M 18 600 M
Net income 2021 141 B 5 058 M 5 058 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 1 046 B 37 520 M 37 520 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 44 461
Free-Float 59,5%
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.2.49%37 520
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY18.61%154 035
AIA GROUP LIMITED13.61%138 164
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED6.19%113 059
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.95%38 560
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.55%32 051