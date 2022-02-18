Fubon Financial : FHC is invited to attend Nomura Taiwan ESG Corporate Day 2022
02/18/2022 | 04:21am EST
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/18
Time of announcement
17:07:27
Subject
Fubon FHC is invited to attend Nomura Taiwan
ESG Corporate Day 2022
Date of events
2022/02/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company will meet
investors virtually to discuss its financial and operational results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
