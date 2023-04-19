Fubon Financial : Life Insurance Financial Statements(Consolidated) 2022 Q4

KPMG

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Board of Directors of

Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRSs" ), International Accounting Standards (" IASs" ), interpretations developed by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (" IFRIC" ) or the former Standing Interpretations Committee (" SIC" ) endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Auditing and Attestation of Financial Statements by Certified Public Accountants and the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Account of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirement. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

