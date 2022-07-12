Fubon Financial : Reports June 2022 Earnings Results

Fubon Financial reported unaudited pre-tax profit of NT$7.212bn and net profit of NT$4.152bn in June, after recognizing a one-off NT$4.135bn tax on undistributed earnings. Cumulative pre-tax profit was NT$87.146bn for the first six months of the year, and cumulative net profit was NT$69.376bn, translating into EPS of NT$5.62. Cumulative net profit and EPS of Fubon Financial and cumulative net profit of Fubon Life were the second highest in record. Cumulative net profit of Taipei Fubon Bank hit a record high in June.



As of the end of June, Fubon Financial acquired 73.95% of Jih Sun FHC. Investment income of NT$1.01bn was recognized in the first six months.



The performance of the main subsidiaries are as follows:



Fubon Life's June unaudited pre-tax profit was NT$11.848bn, net profit was NT$11.583bn, and cumulative net profit reached NT$63.177bn. Fubon Life's capital position remained decent with RBC ratio at over 300%. Global markets went through a turbulence and TAIEX closed down by 11.8% in June. Fubon Life continued to deliver capital gains while dividend income increased as the Taiwan market entered the high season of dividend payment. For fixed income investment, in response to the market volatility, Fubon Life accumulated cash balances and prepared for reinvestment opportunities to enhance recurring returns. As the US market actively tapered, USD/TWD appreciated 2.27% in June. Both current and cumulative FX gain plus hedging cost improved significantly yoy. The balance of FX reserve increased from about NT$22bn to about NT$28bn in June. In terms of Russian bonds position, the cumulative expected credit loss after FX adjustment of the exposure totaled NT$2.76bn as of June. Fubon Life will continue to track the interest payment status closely. Fubon Life's consolidated FYP in June was NT$7.9bn and consolidated total premium was NT$30.1bn. Fubon Life's FYP in Taiwan is estimated to rank the top 2 in the industry. FYP in June was NT$7.44bn, up 24.1% yoy. The growth was mainly driven by investment-linked and interest-sensitivity products.



Taipei Fubon Bank's June net profit was NT$1,730mn, down NT$44mn mom, but increased by nearly 20% yoy. The bank's profit rose mainly due to the core business, including net interest income and fee income. Cumulative net profit reached NT$11,718mn, up 25% yoy. Deposit and loan growth momentum climbed steadily, and the position of foreign currency bonds also increased, leading to a double-digit growth of total assets yoy in June. Meanwhile, the US and Taiwan interest rate hikes led to an expansion in interest spread and accumulated net interest income increased by 13% yoy. Volatility in stock and bond markets led to customers' conservatism. Cumulative net fee income and treasury income were down yoy, while the level of decline narrowed qoq. As of June, asset quality remained benign, with NPL ratio and coverage ratio at 0.16% and 750%, respectively.



In the credit card business, the number of active cards reached 3.05mn, up 13% yoy and maintained double-digit growth momentum. Active cards of MOMO and J Points cards reached a high level of over 80%, which reflects the bank's effort to provide customers with the best user experience.



Fubon Insurance's June net loss was NT$5.582bn and cumulative net loss was NT$3.362bn, mainly due to the impact of claims and provision of covid-related policies. The direct claims amount of covid-related policy was NT$3.28bn from 82,000 cases in June. The cumulative direct claims reached NT$ 4.88bn as of June. In addition, the assumption of 15.2% cumulative infection rate was fully reflected in the incurred-but-not-reported (IBNR) reserves balance of NT$10.9bn as of June on retention basis. Therefore, cumulative direct claims plus IBNR on retention basis reached NT$15.78bn as of June (It would exceed NT$20.0bn without considering recovery from reinsurance, i.e. on direct claims basis). Capitalization remains benign and the RBC ratio still stays above 200% as of June. Meanwhile, Fubon Insurance has monitored dynamically on the needs for capital raising. Due to the number of confirmed cases surged starting from May in Taiwan, the average number of claims application received in Fubon Insurance was about 6,000 cases per day in May, which reached over 18,000 cases per day in June. To speed up the claim process, Fubon insurance has devoted all the manpower and been preparing to launch an automatic claim verification system to enhance processing capacity. In terms of business performance, the written premium in June was NT$5.778bn, up 6.8% yoy, including premium from commercial line, which grew 17.2% yoy. Auto insurance and personal package business both outperformed the market. Cumulative written premium reached NT$29.94bn, up 13.6% yoy. With a market share of 25.9%, up 0.7% yoy, Fubon Insurance continued to be the market leader.



Fubon Securities' June net profit was NT$325mn, up NT$265mn mom, mainly from increased dividend income and proprietary trading income. Cumulative net profit was NT$1,308mn, down 65% yoy. As TAIEX closed at 14,826 on June 30, and the daily average turnover reached NT$345.8bn in June, revenue from brokerage and proprietary trading decreased yoy.

