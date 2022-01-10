Fubon Financial : To announce Fubon Financial Holdings(FFHC)and its major subsidiaries' consolidated profit for Dec. 2021. The figures are not yet audited by CPA.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10 2.Company name:Fubon Financial Holding Co.,LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:To announce Fubon Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries' consolidated profits for Dec. 2021.The figures are not yet audited by CPA. 6.Countermeasures:material information 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: year 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Item Dec. Dec. Jan.-Dec. Jan.-Dec. Basic EPS Item Consolidated After-Tax Consolidated After-Tax (After Item Pre-Tax Profit Pre-Tax Profit -Tax Item Profit attributable Profit attributable Profit) Item Per Book to owners Per Book to owners Item of parent of parent Item Per Book Per Book Unit (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fubon FHC 4.67 3.77 166.05 144.61 12.49(Note1~2) Fubon Bank 1.66 1.34 22.35 18.78 1.53 Fubon Security 0.40 0.31 8.22 7.08 6.65 Fubon Insurance 0.00 -0.06 7.98 6.85 21.54(Note2) Fubon Life 1.24 1.21 115.24 101.93 9.20(Note1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note1�GEPS of the Holding Company and Fubon Life are NT$12.63 and NT$9.33 respectively, without factoring in FX reserve mechanism in Fubon Life. Note2�GEPS of the Holding Company and Fubon Insurance are NT$12.49 and NT$21.54 respectively, without factoring in catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism in Fubon Insurance. Note3�GFFHC acquired shares of JihSun FHC on Mar. 30, 2021 and recognized investment income amounting to NT$0.12bn in Dec. (cumulative investment income reached NT$1.82bn).