  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
Fubon Financial : To announce Fubon Financial Holdings(FFHC)and its major subsidiaries' consolidated profit for Dec. 2021. The figures are not yet audited by CPA.

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 17:40:25
Subject 
 To announce Fubon Financial Holdings(FFHC)and its
major subsidiaries' consolidated profit for Dec. 2021.
The figures are not yet audited by CPA.
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:Fubon Financial Holding Co.,LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce Fubon Financial Holdings
 and its major subsidiaries' consolidated profits
for Dec. 2021.The figures are not yet audited by CPA.
6.Countermeasures:material information
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
year                                  2021
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Item         Dec.         Dec.         Jan.-Dec.    Jan.-Dec.   Basic EPS
Item         Consolidated After-Tax    Consolidated After-Tax    (After
Item         Pre-Tax      Profit       Pre-Tax      Profit       -Tax
Item         Profit       attributable Profit       attributable Profit)
Item         Per Book     to owners    Per Book     to owners
Item                      of parent                 of parent
Item                      Per Book                  Per Book
Unit         (NT$bn)      (NT$bn)      (NT$bn)      (NT$bn)      (NT$)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fubon FHC       4.67       3.77       166.05       144.61   12.49(Note1~2)
Fubon Bank      1.66       1.34        22.35        18.78    1.53
Fubon Security  0.40       0.31         8.22         7.08    6.65
Fubon Insurance 0.00      -0.06         7.98         6.85   21.54(Note2)
Fubon Life      1.24       1.21       115.24       101.93    9.20(Note1)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note1�GEPS of the Holding Company and Fubon Life are
NT$12.63 and NT$9.33 respectively, without factoring
in FX reserve mechanism in Fubon Life.
Note2�GEPS of the Holding Company and Fubon Insurance
are NT$12.49 and NT$21.54 respectively, without factoring
in catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism in Fubon
Insurance.
Note3�GFFHC acquired shares of JihSun FHC on Mar. 30, 2021 and
recognized investment income amounting to NT$0.12bn in Dec.
(cumulative investment income reached NT$1.82bn).

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 519 B 18 764 M 18 764 M
Net income 2021 143 B 5 164 M 5 164 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,19x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 1 013 B 36 566 M 36 641 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 44 461
Free-Float -
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 75,70 TWD
Average target price 76,68 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.79%36 566
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.8.82%147 048
AIA GROUP LIMITED3.05%125 329
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED4.18%112 563
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.95%37 832
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.89%31 513