Fubon Financial : To announce Fubon Financial Holdings(FFHC)and its major subsidiaries' consolidated profit for Dec. 2021. The figures are not yet audited by CPA.
01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/10
Time of announcement
17:40:25
Subject
To announce Fubon Financial Holdings(FFHC)and its
major subsidiaries' consolidated profit for Dec. 2021.
The figures are not yet audited by CPA.
Date of events
2022/01/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:Fubon Financial Holding Co.,LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce Fubon Financial Holdings
and its major subsidiaries' consolidated profits
for Dec. 2021.The figures are not yet audited by CPA.
6.Countermeasures:material information
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
year 2021
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Item Dec. Dec. Jan.-Dec. Jan.-Dec. Basic EPS
Item Consolidated After-Tax Consolidated After-Tax (After
Item Pre-Tax Profit Pre-Tax Profit -Tax
Item Profit attributable Profit attributable Profit)
Item Per Book to owners Per Book to owners
Item of parent of parent
Item Per Book Per Book
Unit (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fubon FHC 4.67 3.77 166.05 144.61 12.49(Note1~2)
Fubon Bank 1.66 1.34 22.35 18.78 1.53
Fubon Security 0.40 0.31 8.22 7.08 6.65
Fubon Insurance 0.00 -0.06 7.98 6.85 21.54(Note2)
Fubon Life 1.24 1.21 115.24 101.93 9.20(Note1)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note1�GEPS of the Holding Company and Fubon Life are
NT$12.63 and NT$9.33 respectively, without factoring
in FX reserve mechanism in Fubon Life.
Note2�GEPS of the Holding Company and Fubon Insurance
are NT$12.49 and NT$21.54 respectively, without factoring
in catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism in Fubon
Insurance.
Note3�GFFHC acquired shares of JihSun FHC on Mar. 30, 2021 and
recognized investment income amounting to NT$0.12bn in Dec.
(cumulative investment income reached NT$1.82bn).
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.