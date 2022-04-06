Fubon Financial : on behalf of FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the Board's resolution that no dividend will be distributed for 2021.
Close
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/06
Time of announcement
17:11:24
Subject
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd., on behalf of
FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the Board's
resolution that no dividend will be distributed for 2021.
Date of events
2022/04/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/06
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:HKD 0
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Disclaimer
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:21:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
486 B
16 940 M
16 940 M
Net income 2022
93 179 M
3 247 M
3 247 M
Net Debt 2022
32 666 M
1 138 M
1 138 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,76x
Yield 2022
4,47%
Capitalization
1 032 B
35 947 M
35 947 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,19x
EV / Sales 2023
2,09x
Nbr of Employees
45 081
Free-Float
59,5%
Chart FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
77,10 TWD
Average target price
78,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target
2,00%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.