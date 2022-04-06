Fubon Financial : on behalf of FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
04/06/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/06
Time of announcement
17:11:34
Subject
Fubon Financial Holding Co. Ltd., on behalf of
FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the notice
of 2022 Annual General Meeting
Date of events
2022/04/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/06
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/04/29
3.Shareholders meeting location:
20th Floor, Fubon Bank Building, 38 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Nil
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:Nil
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)To receive and consider the Audited Accounts and the Reports of the
Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2021;
(2)To declare a final dividend (if any)
(3)To re-appoint Auditors of the Company
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
To re-elect Directors of the Company
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Nil
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Nil
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:21:05 UTC.