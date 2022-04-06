Fubon Financial : on behalf of FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/06 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/04/29 3.Shareholders meeting location: 20th Floor, Fubon Bank Building, 38 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Nil 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:Nil 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)To receive and consider the Audited Accounts and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2021; (2)To declare a final dividend (if any) (3)To re-appoint Auditors of the Company 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: To re-elect Directors of the Company 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Nil 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Nil 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil