Fubon Financial : on behalf of FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

04/06/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 17:11:34
Subject 
 Fubon Financial Holding Co. Ltd., on behalf of
FB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, announced the notice
of 2022 Annual General Meeting
Date of events 2022/04/06 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/06
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/04/29
3.Shareholders meeting location:
20th Floor, Fubon Bank Building, 38 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Nil
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:Nil
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)To receive and consider the Audited Accounts and the Reports of the
Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2021;
(2)To declare a final dividend (if any)
(3)To re-appoint Auditors of the Company
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
To re-elect Directors of the Company
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Nil
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Nil
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 486 B 16 940 M 16 940 M
Net income 2022 93 179 M 3 247 M 3 247 M
Net Debt 2022 32 666 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,76x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 1 032 B 35 947 M 35 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 45 081
Free-Float 59,5%
Technical analysis trends FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 77,10 TWD
Average target price 78,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Sung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hsing Tsai Chairman
Ming Che Tang Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Jung Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.1.05%35 947
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY5.52%138 539
AIA GROUP LIMITED6.74%129 025
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.72%100 537
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-14.45%32 060
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.60%27 575