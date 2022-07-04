Fubon Financial : on behalf of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation announces the election of General manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): General manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Ming-Hui, Yang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:General manager of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) 5.Name of the new position holder:Ming-Hui, Yang 6.Resume of the new position holder:General manager of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/04 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None