  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2881   TW0002881000

FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2881)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
58.30 TWD   -2.51%
03:53aFUBON FINANCIAL : on behalf of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation announces the election of General manager.
PU
03:53aFUBON FINANCIAL : on behalf of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation announces the election of Chairman.
PU
07/01FUBON FINANCIAL : Announcement by Fubon Financial Holding on behalf of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") for its disposal of syndicated loans
PU
Fubon Financial : on behalf of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation announces the election of General manager.

07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 15:32:08
Subject 
 Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of
Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation
announces the election of General manager.
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/07/04
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ming-Hui, Yang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:General manager of Fubon Insurance
Broker(Philippines)
5.Name of the new position holder:Ming-Hui, Yang
6.Resume of the new position holder:General manager of Fubon Insurance
Broker(Philippines)
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/04
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fubon Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
