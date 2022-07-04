Fubon Financial : on behalf of Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation announces the election of Chairman.
07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Provided by: Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
15:32:18
Subject
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of
Fubon Insurance Broker(Philippines) Corporation
announces the election of Chairman.
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/04
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen-Ping, Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Fubon Insurance
Broker(Philippines)
5.Name of the new position holder:Chen-Ping, Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Fubon Insurance
Broker(Philippines)
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/04
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
