FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that on March 26, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Fubo’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 39,291 shares of its common stock to seven new employees to induce them to join Fubo. The awards were granted under Fubo’s 2023 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and vest annually over a four-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240329815126/en/