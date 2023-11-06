Fubo Achieves Double Digit Ad Sales Growth In Q3 2023 Through Expansion Of Direct Io And Programmatic Guaranteed Deals Under New Global Advertising Sales Head Dina Roman

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6, 2023 - FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, delivered double digit North American ad sales growth, up 34% year-over-year, in the third quarter 2023. Contributing to the company's strong performance is the appointment of Dina Roman in the newly-created role of senior vice president, global advertising sales and a strategic shift toward direct and programmatic guaranteed transactions.

Marking Fubo's first appointment of a global ad sales leader, Roman oversees Fubo's global sales strategy, ad operations and growing sales team. She is based in New York City and reports directly to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo.

Fubo's recent ad sales momentum is due in part to a focus on direct IO and programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals, which provide advertisers complete access to Fubo's addressable targeting capabilities of its highly engaged audience of sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts. As part of this tailored approach, Fubo has enhanced its historically strong programmatic ad sales pipeline by creating custom full-service packages surrounding marquee events and tentpoles that include addressable targeting while offering marketers flexibility. As a result, the company has tripled the number of direct and PG transactions year-over-year in the third quarter. CPMs in the third quarter also increased year-over-year across direct and PG deals, further solidifying the strategy behind this approach.

Additionally, under Roman's leadership, Fubo saw strong Upfront advertising commitments for the remainder of 2023 into 2024 across auto, retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories. The company believes this further reinforces the strength of Fubo's burgeoning direct sales strategy.

"I am thrilled Dina Roman, who I have known and worked with for many years, has joined the company to lead our global sales team," said Gandler. "Dina and her team are off to a strong start as evidenced by Fubo's strong third quarter which delivered double digit growth. We believe the appeal of Fubo's compelling value proposition - aggregated content delivered through a personalized streaming experience - is more valuable than ever for marketers who want to reach engaged sports-first audiences."

"CTV remains one of the fastest-growing media platforms in terms of advertising investment due to its premium nature and purpose-driven, highly engaged and attentive audience," said Dina Roman, SVP, global advertising sales, Fubo. "As advertisers demand more transparency into their investments, Fubo is well-positioned to transact directly with brands and their agencies to reach our coveted sports-first audience. I'm delighted to lead Fubo's incredibly talented ad sales organization through this pivotal industry shift."

A tenured media executive, Roman was most recently SVP of sales and strategy at Simulmedia, a cross-channel video ad platform providing advertising agencies and marketers planning, buying, activation and measurement capabilities across premium linear and CTV networks and publishers. There, Roman developed the company's go-to-market strategy for the TV+ product launch and led the sales organization's rapid expansion into independent agencies. Previously, she held executive leadership positions at video technology startups Sharethrough, Adapt.tv and Brightcove. With over three decades of advertising sales experience, she has also built new revenue streams and top-grossing digital products for some of the most renowned multi-platform media companies including The New York Times, The Walt Disney Company, Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks Interactive and International Data Group (IDG).

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

