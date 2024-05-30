Fubo Bolsters Expansive Sports Programming With Launch of Willow by Cricbuzz, The Premier Cricket Broadcaster

NEW YORK - MAY 30, 2024- FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it will launch Willow by Cricbuzz, which offers more live, streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, ahead of next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Through the multiyear agreement, more than 220 live cricket matches annually will be available to subscribers of Fubo's International Sports Plus channel add-on package with Willow by Cricbuzz, the official broadcaster of various cricket Boards around the globe and the home of the new Major League Cricket.

"Cricket is one of the fastest growing sports in North America and what better time to bring Fubo subscribers all the live action of this historic and globally-loved game than for the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. "Fubo is the only multichannel platform aggregating sports from the major leagues to niche favorites, and delivering it through a single personalized and intuitive streaming experience. We're thrilled to work with our partners at Willow by Cricbuzz to bring this rising sport to our customers."

"Our partnership with Fubo is a testament to our dedication to providing an unparalleled viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts," said Todd Myers, COO, Willow by Cricbuzz. "Thanks to Fubo's extensive reach, we are bringing the excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and other major tournaments directly to all of its subscribers' homes. This collaboration not only enhances the viewing options for diehard fans but also introduces the sport to new audiences, helping to expand and strengthen the cricket community across North America."

Fubo's leading sports offering includes more than 55,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, from local broadcast and national sports networks. The home for local sports, Fubo offers over 35 regional sports networks in its base package at the lowest cost compared to other streaming options. In addition to its leading sports coverage, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

About Willow

Willow by Cricbuzz is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow by Cricbuzz combines cricket's rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.

Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow by Cricbuzz provides cricket enthusiasts with HD quality live streaming, interactive scorecards, and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.

Willow by Cricbuzz's TV network is available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, DIRECTV, and Optimum, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. ("Fubo") that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, carriage agreements and channel programming and live sporting events. The words "could," "will," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," "potential," "believe" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to our access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund our financial operations and support our planned business growth; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the long-term nature of our content commitments; our ability to renew our long-term content contracts on sufficiently favorable terms; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to the potential launch of the joint venture by Walt Disney Company, Fox Corporation and Warner Brothers Discovery; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo's views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

