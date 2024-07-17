Ryan Reynolds' & Fubo's Maximum Effort Channel Premiere The Director Brothers' New Original Game Show Neon Dimension Hosted by Flula Borg's Floating Head

NEW YORK, NY - July 17, 2024 - Maximum Effort Channel, a partnership between Fubo and Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, today announced their latest original series Neon Dimension, a video game show hosted by Flula Borg's floating head. Created by The Director Brothers and Borg, the five-episode series is set to premiere on the Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo andFlula's YouTube channelon Saturday, July 20th at 11:00am ET, with new episodes dropping weekly on Saturday mornings and reruns airing on Maximum Effort Channel on Monday nights.

Broadcasting from inside an arcade cabinet, in Neon Dimension, Flula Borg's floating head hosts the ultimate video game show pitting actors, musicians, podcasters, and even more podcasters against each other in a battle royale of video games from every era. Featured guests in the series will include Reggie Watts & Bobby Moynihan, Joey Valence & Brae, Uncle Roger & Ylona Garcia, Paris Texas, Marques Rey & Mike Castle, as well as a special surprise guest.

Said Flula Borg:"Neon Dimension is a wonderful game show hosted by my disembodied head! I am not certain how, or where, or even when the Neon Dimension is, but I can tell you that it is a sassy time filled with fun people playing classic video games while my helmeted head guides them! Where is my body while my floating cranium hosts Neon Dimension? Nobody is knowing! But if you see my legs and pelvis jogging the 101 Freeway, please DM me immediately!"

Neon Dimension was created by Flula Borg and the Director Brothers. The series is produced by Nick Plotquin and executive produced by George Dewey, Kevin Hill, and Patrick Gooing on behalf of Maximum Effort, David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth on behalf of Fubo Studios, Flula Borg, Sean Boyle, Josh Martin, Ryan McNeely, and Nick Plotquin.

About Maximum Effort:

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy,The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

About Fubo:

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more athttps://fubo.tv

About Maximum Effort Channel:

Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

