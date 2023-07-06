NEW YORK - JULY 6, 2023 - FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it has named Dan Sormaz to lead its product design operations as senior vice president, design. Sormaz joins Fubo's New York City headquarters this week reporting directly to Mike Berkley, chief product officer, Fubo.

Sormaz brings to Fubo 20 years of experience designing best-in-class user experiences for some of the world's most popular consumer products, including Spotify, Sorare and Boxee (acquired by Samsung). At Fubo, Sormaz's mandate is to lead the design organization, which is responsible for how Fubo's customers interact with and experience its live TV streaming products.

Sormaz's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Fubo as it continues to build its vision of the most intuitive and personalized TV experience for the consumer. The company is harnessing its proprietary AI and computer vision technology, acquired through its 2021 purchase of Edisn.ai, to make the product experience more interactive and useful. Fubo's internally-built tech stack has enabled the company to continuously push the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming (2018) and MultiView (2020), and did so years ahead of its peers. These moves have contributed to Fubo's increasing engagement with users who now spend an average of over 100 hours per month on the platform.

"Dan is not only the best design leader in media that I know, he is also a great product strategist," said Berkely. "I partnered closely with Dan at Spotify for several years and am so thrilled for him to lead our design team at Fubo. With the proliferation of so many streaming apps, the TV industry has become very fragmented and is not aligned with consumer needs. We believe Fubo's aggregated content model solves this issue and, with Dan guiding us on delivering an intuitive and useful user experience, we are confident that we can evolve how consumers watch television."

"Fubo really hits the sweet spot for me - I am so passionate about streaming, having spent more than a decade in that world across music, podcasts and video/TV, and I am a huge sports fan," said Sormaz. "User experiences for streaming services reflect the ever-changing world around them. With an evolving content landscape, shifting consumer behaviors and emerging new technology, I believe we're entering an exciting new era for TV streaming UX. I am looking forward to reuniting with Mike and working with the fantastic Fubo team to build what's next for TV."

Prior to joining Fubo, Sormaz led design at Sorare, a web 3 startup in the digital collectibles / fantasy sports space that partners with the NBA, MLB, Premier League and other top sports leagues. He joined Spotify in 2012 and ultimately rose to the VP of Design position. During his 10 years at Spotify, Sormaz built and led multiple design organizations and launched consumer products. Most recently, he led design for Spotify's recommendations org, responsible for innovative new features such as its Home Feed, AI DJ and personalized playlists. Sormaz has also led design at TV startup Boxee (2011-2012) and major media companies News Corp (2010-2011) and AOL (2006-2010).

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world's leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called "a force in sports streaming" by Forbes, "the best streaming service for sports aficionados" by Tom's Guide and was heralded by CNET for its "ease of use." Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. ("Fubo") that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, product launches, user experience, proprietary AI and computer vision technology and market opportunity. The words "could," "will," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," "potential," "believe" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to our access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund our financial operations and support our planned business growth; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to effectively manage our growth; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our reporting obligations; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo's views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contacts

Alison Sternberg, Fubo

[email protected]

JCIR for Fubo

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Jennifer L. Press, Fubo

[email protected]

Bianca Illion, Fubo

[email protected]