Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV has sued Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery over a planned sports streaming platform by the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a court filing.

The lawsuit alleges that the deal would not let Fubo carry a small bundle of sports-focused channels that are being planned to be included in the new service, according to the report. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)