  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FuboTV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUBO   US35953D1046

FUBOTV INC.

(FUBO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.120 USD   -9.85%
05:45pFuboTV's Q1 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rises -- Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
04/26BMO Capital Adjusts fuboTV Price Target to $6 From $9, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
04/25Stephens Initiates fuboTV at Equalweight, $6 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : FuboTV Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022

05/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Thank you for joining us to discuss fuboTV's first quarter 2022. With me today is David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO of fubo; and John Janedis, CFO of fubo.


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about FUBOTV INC.
Analyst Recommendations on FUBOTV INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 114 M - -
Net income 2022 -393 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,44 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 763 M 763 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart FUBOTV INC.
Duration : Period :
fuboTV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBOTV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,12 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Gandler Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Janedis Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Edgar Miles Bronfman Executive Chairman
Pär-Jörgen Pärson Independent Director
Daniel V. Leff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUBOTV INC.-73.45%846
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.35%447 593
PROSUS N.V.-42.10%119 965
AIRBNB, INC.-14.05%99 400
NETFLIX, INC.-68.74%90 636
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.01%54 934