Transcript : FuboTV Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Wind energy
Blockchain
Metaverse
The SPAC
Europe's family businesses
E-Commerce & Logistics
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Wind energy
Blockchain
Metaverse
The SPAC
Europe's family businesses
E-Commerce & Logistics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
FuboTV Inc.
News
Summary
FUBO
US35953D1046
FUBOTV INC.
(FUBO)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.120
USD
-9.85%
05:45p
FuboTV's Q1 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rises -- Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
04/26
BMO Capital Adjusts fuboTV Price Target to $6 From $9, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
04/25
Stephens Initiates fuboTV at Equalweight, $6 Price Target
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : FuboTV Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
05/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Thank you for joining us to discuss fuboTV's first quarter 2022. With me today is David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO of fubo; and John Janedis, CFO of fubo. Full details of our results and additional...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about FUBOTV INC.
05:45p
FuboTV's Q1 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rises -- Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
04/26
BMO Capital Adjusts fuboTV Price Target to $6 From $9, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
04/25
Stephens Initiates fuboTV at Equalweight, $6 Price Target
MT
04/20
US Stocks End Mixed Wednesday as Netflix Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
04/20
US Stocks End Mixed Wednesday as Netflix Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
04/20
Streaming Stocks Fall in Pre-Market Trading After Netflix Reports Surprise Decline in S..
MT
04/19
Streaming Stocks Fall After Netflix Reports Surprise Decline in Subscriber Count
MT
03/31
INSIDER SELL
: FuboTV
MT
03/25
FUBOTV INC. /FL
: Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/25
FuboTV Inc. Appoints Julie Haddon to Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUBOTV INC.
04/26
BMO Capital Adjusts fuboTV Price Target to $6 From $9, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
04/25
Stephens Initiates fuboTV at Equalweight, $6 Price Target
MT
03/18
Berenberg Bank Adjusts FuboTV's Price Target to $20 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 114 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-393 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
6,44 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,61x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
763 M
763 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,68x
EV / Sales 2023
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
530
Free-Float
89,0%
More Financials
Chart FUBOTV INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUBOTV INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
4,12 $
Average target price
12,50 $
Spread / Average Target
203%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Gandler
Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Janedis
Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Edgar Miles Bronfman
Executive Chairman
Pär-Jörgen Pärson
Independent Director
Daniel V. Leff
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FUBOTV INC.
-73.45%
846
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-19.35%
447 593
PROSUS N.V.
-42.10%
119 965
AIRBNB, INC.
-14.05%
99 400
NETFLIX, INC.
-68.74%
90 636
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-36.01%
54 934
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave