Berenberg raises target for Fuchs Petrolub to 42 euros - 'Buy'.

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg raised its price target for Fuchs Petrolub from 38 to 42 euros and left its rating at "buy". Falling raw material costs should have a positive impact in the second half of the year, analyst Sebastian Bray said Tuesday afternoon in an assessment of the lubricant manufacturer's annual results. He sees room for maneuver in terms of market expectations and valuation./ag/edh

