  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fuchs Petrolub SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17:07 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
Berenberg raises target for Fuchs Petrolub to 42 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
03:05aFUCHS PETROLUB : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
16. März, Stifel Best of Southern Germany Conference, Stuttgart
PU
Berenberg raises target for Fuchs Petrolub to 42 euros - 'Buy'.

03/15/2023 | 03:25am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg raised its price target for Fuchs Petrolub from 38 to 42 euros and left its rating at "buy". Falling raw material costs should have a positive impact in the second half of the year, analyst Sebastian Bray said Tuesday afternoon in an assessment of the lubricant manufacturer's annual results. He sees room for maneuver in terms of market expectations and valuation./ag/edh

Original study release date: 03/14/2023 / 16:58 GMT.

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
