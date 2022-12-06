CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 23rd Interim announcement

Mannheim – December 6, 2022 – In the period from November 28, 2022, until and including December 2, 2022, a number of 38,310 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 39,508 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 28/11/2022 205 33.87 AQEU 28/11/2022 875 33.73 CEUX 28/11/2022 173 33.64 TQEX 28/11/2022 6,417 33.66 XETR 29/11/2022 352 33.56 CEUX 29/11/2022 53 33.56 TQEX 29/11/2022 7,265 33.54 XETR 30/11/2022 54 33.22 AQEU 30/11/2022 64 33.24 CEUX 30/11/2022 1 33.22 TQEX 30/11/2022 186 33.24 XETA 30/11/2022 7,295 33.35 XETR 01/12/2022 202 33.42 AQEU 01/12/2022 7,468 33.45 XETR 02/12/2022 213 33.70 CEUX 02/12/2022 7,487 33.40 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 28/11/2022 1,181 28.46 AQEU 28/11/2022 1,281 28.46 CEUX 28/11/2022 147 28.48 TQEX 28/11/2022 5,519 28.47 XETR 29/11/2022 1,407 28.22 AQEU 29/11/2022 1,257 28.18 CEUX 29/11/2022 145 28.11 TQEX 29/11/2022 174 28.30 XETA 29/11/2022 5,277 28.20 XETR 30/11/2022 1,355 28.32 AQEU 30/11/2022 1,210 28.31 CEUX 30/11/2022 133 28.29 TQEX 30/11/2022 5,302 28.32 XETR 01/12/2022 1,290 28.78 AQEU 01/12/2022 1,140 28.79 CEUX 01/12/2022 134 28.75 TQEX 01/12/2022 275 28.70 XETA 01/12/2022 4,431 28.76 XETR 02/12/2022 1,330 28.88 AQEU 02/12/2022 1,215 28.86 CEUX 02/12/2022 130 28.90 TQEX 02/12/2022 167 29.00 XETA 02/12/2022 5,008 28.86 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 2, 2022, amounts to a number of 925,380 preference shares and 1,146,036 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 06/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

