  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fuchs Petrolub SE
  News
  Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

12/06/2022 | 09:23am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 23. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

06.12.2022 / 15:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 23rd Interim announcement

Mannheim – December 6, 2022 – In the period from November 28, 2022, until and including December 2, 2022, a number of 38,310 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 39,508 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
28/11/2022 205 33.87 AQEU
28/11/2022 875 33.73 CEUX
28/11/2022 173 33.64 TQEX
28/11/2022 6,417 33.66 XETR
29/11/2022 352 33.56 CEUX
29/11/2022 53 33.56 TQEX
29/11/2022 7,265 33.54 XETR
30/11/2022 54 33.22 AQEU
30/11/2022 64 33.24 CEUX
30/11/2022 1 33.22 TQEX
30/11/2022 186 33.24 XETA
30/11/2022 7,295 33.35 XETR
01/12/2022 202 33.42 AQEU
01/12/2022 7,468 33.45 XETR
02/12/2022 213 33.70 CEUX
02/12/2022 7,487 33.40 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
28/11/2022 1,181 28.46 AQEU
28/11/2022 1,281 28.46 CEUX
28/11/2022 147 28.48 TQEX
28/11/2022 5,519 28.47 XETR
29/11/2022 1,407 28.22 AQEU
29/11/2022 1,257 28.18 CEUX
29/11/2022 145 28.11 TQEX
29/11/2022 174 28.30 XETA
29/11/2022 5,277 28.20 XETR
30/11/2022 1,355 28.32 AQEU
30/11/2022 1,210 28.31 CEUX
30/11/2022 133 28.29 TQEX
30/11/2022 5,302 28.32 XETR
01/12/2022 1,290 28.78 AQEU
01/12/2022 1,140 28.79 CEUX
01/12/2022 134 28.75 TQEX
01/12/2022 275 28.70 XETA
01/12/2022 4,431 28.76 XETR
02/12/2022 1,330 28.88 AQEU
02/12/2022 1,215 28.86 CEUX
02/12/2022 130 28.90 TQEX
02/12/2022 167 29.00 XETA
02/12/2022 5,008 28.86 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 2, 2022, amounts to a number of 925,380 preference shares and 1,146,036 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 06/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


06.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1506511  06.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506511&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
