CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 25th Interim announcement

Mannheim – December 20, 2022 – In the period from December 12, 2022, until and including December 16, 2022, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/12/2022 330 33.46 CEUX 12/12/2022 135 33.40 TQEX 12/12/2022 7,205 33.46 XETR 13/12/2022 7,670 34.21 XETR 14/12/2022 13 34.18 AQEU 14/12/2022 215 34.54 CEUX 14/12/2022 9 34.18 TQEX 14/12/2022 130 34.50 XETA 14/12/2022 7,303 34.31 XETR 15/12/2022 142 33.98 CEUX 15/12/2022 7,528 33.87 XETR 16/12/2022 144 33.28 CEUX 16/12/2022 7,526 33.35 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/12/2022 1,160 28.97 AQEU 12/12/2022 1,026 28.98 CEUX 12/12/2022 116 28.90 TQEX 12/12/2022 4,298 28.95 XETR 13/12/2022 1,178 29.12 AQEU 13/12/2022 1,036 29.14 CEUX 13/12/2022 115 28.92 TQEX 13/12/2022 162 29.15 XETA 13/12/2022 4,009 29.24 XETR 14/12/2022 1,226 29.29 AQEU 14/12/2022 1,090 29.33 CEUX 14/12/2022 114 29.39 TQEX 14/12/2022 3,570 29.28 XETR 15/12/2022 1,218 29.07 AQEU 15/12/2022 1,135 29.08 CEUX 15/12/2022 112 29.19 TQEX 15/12/2022 4,135 29.03 XETR 16/12/2022 1,169 28.42 AQEU 16/12/2022 1,141 28.38 CEUX 16/12/2022 117 28.35 TQEX 16/12/2022 479 28.35 XETA 16/12/2022 3,694 28.42 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 16, 2022, amounts to a number of 1,002,080 preference shares and 1,214,574 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 20/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com