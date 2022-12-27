CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 26th Interim announcement

Mannheim – December 27, 2022 – In the period from December 19, 2022, until and including December 23, 2022, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 31,248 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 19/12/2022 125 33.52 AQEU 19/12/2022 854 33.51 CEUX 19/12/2022 143 33.58 XETA 19/12/2022 6,548 33.48 XETR 20/12/2022 385 33.69 AQEU 20/12/2022 535 33.65 CEUX 20/12/2022 6,750 33.49 XETR 21/12/2022 304 34.18 CEUX 21/12/2022 7,366 34.05 XETR 22/12/2022 138 33.32 TQEX 22/12/2022 7,532 33.76 XETR 23/12/2022 192 33.67 CEUX 23/12/2022 124 33.68 TQEX 23/12/2022 7,354 33.54 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 19/12/2022 1,085 28.46 AQEU 19/12/2022 1,145 28.49 CEUX 19/12/2022 110 28.50 TQEX 19/12/2022 982 28.50 XETA 19/12/2022 3,178 28.49 XETR 20/12/2022 1,054 28.49 AQEU 20/12/2022 1,121 28.49 CEUX 20/12/2022 115 28.45 TQEX 20/12/2022 4,110 28.49 XETR 21/12/2022 991 28.51 AQEU 21/12/2022 1,108 28.50 CEUX 21/12/2022 114 28.59 TQEX 21/12/2022 205 28.45 XETA 21/12/2022 3,830 28.50 XETR 22/12/2022 1,035 28.31 AQEU 22/12/2022 1,111 28.29 CEUX 22/12/2022 111 28.54 TQEX 22/12/2022 377 28.05 XETA 22/12/2022 3,466 28.32 XETR 23/12/2022 968 28.15 AQEU 23/12/2022 1,090 28.14 CEUX 23/12/2022 113 28.20 TQEX 23/12/2022 829 28.20 XETA 23/12/2022 3,000 28.11 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https:,,www,fuchs,com,group,investor-relations,about-our-stock,share-buyback,,

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 23, 2022, amounts to a number of 1,040,430 preference shares and 1,245,822 ordinary shares,

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE,

Mannheim, 27/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com