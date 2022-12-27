Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fuchs Petrolub SE
  News
  Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2022 | 08:43am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 26. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2022 / 14:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 26th Interim announcement

Mannheim – December 27, 2022 – In the period from December 19, 2022, until and including December 23, 2022, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 31,248 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
19/12/2022 125 33.52 AQEU
19/12/2022 854 33.51 CEUX
19/12/2022 143 33.58 XETA
19/12/2022 6,548 33.48 XETR
20/12/2022 385 33.69 AQEU
20/12/2022 535 33.65 CEUX
20/12/2022 6,750 33.49 XETR
21/12/2022 304 34.18 CEUX
21/12/2022 7,366 34.05 XETR
22/12/2022 138 33.32 TQEX
22/12/2022 7,532 33.76 XETR
23/12/2022 192 33.67 CEUX
23/12/2022 124 33.68 TQEX
23/12/2022 7,354 33.54 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
19/12/2022 1,085 28.46 AQEU
19/12/2022 1,145 28.49 CEUX
19/12/2022 110 28.50 TQEX
19/12/2022 982 28.50 XETA
19/12/2022 3,178 28.49 XETR
20/12/2022 1,054 28.49 AQEU
20/12/2022 1,121 28.49 CEUX
20/12/2022 115 28.45 TQEX
20/12/2022 4,110 28.49 XETR
21/12/2022 991 28.51 AQEU
21/12/2022 1,108 28.50 CEUX
21/12/2022 114 28.59 TQEX
21/12/2022 205 28.45 XETA
21/12/2022 3,830 28.50 XETR
22/12/2022 1,035 28.31 AQEU
22/12/2022 1,111 28.29 CEUX
22/12/2022 111 28.54 TQEX
22/12/2022 377 28.05 XETA
22/12/2022 3,466 28.32 XETR
23/12/2022 968 28.15 AQEU
23/12/2022 1,090 28.14 CEUX
23/12/2022 113 28.20 TQEX
23/12/2022 829 28.20 XETA
23/12/2022 3,000 28.11 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https:,,www,fuchs,com,group,investor-relations,about-our-stock,share-buyback,,

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 23, 2022, amounts to a number of 1,040,430 preference shares and 1,245,822 ordinary shares,

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE,

 

Mannheim, 27/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522245  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
