CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 28th Interim announcement

Mannheim – January 10th, 2023 – In the period from January 2, 2023, until and including January 6, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,081 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 02/01/2023 291 33.06 AQEU 02/01/2023 1,421 33.03 CEUX 02/01/2023 58 33.10 TQEX 02/01/2023 323 33.04 XETA 02/01/2023 5,577 33.03 XETR 03/01/2023 157 33.44 AQEU 03/01/2023 137 33.50 CEUX 03/01/2023 7,376 33.51 XETR 04/01/2023 239 33.64 AQEU 04/01/2023 150 33.58 TQEX 04/01/2023 7,281 33.61 XETR 05/01/2023 234 33.42 CEUX 05/01/2023 185 33.38 TQEX 05/01/2023 7,251 33.26 XETR 06/01/2023 588 33.84 AQEU 06/01/2023 290 33.24 CEUX 06/01/2023 40 33.96 TQEX 06/01/2023 6,752 33.51 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 02/01/2023 989 28.52 AQEU 02/01/2023 1,005 28.50 CEUX 02/01/2023 123 28.59 TQEX 02/01/2023 3,783 28.52 XETR 03/01/2023 936 28.74 AQEU 03/01/2023 999 28.82 CEUX 03/01/2023 118 28.75 TQEX 03/01/2023 3,801 28.79 XETR 04/01/2023 974 29.12 AQEU 04/01/2023 984 29.09 CEUX 04/01/2023 117 29.10 TQEX 04/01/2023 32 28.90 XETA 04/01/2023 3,567 29.11 XETR 05/01/2023 976 29.04 AQEU 05/01/2023 969 28.95 CEUX 05/01/2023 123 29.18 TQEX 05/01/2023 168 29.00 XETA 05/01/2023 3,517 28.96 XETR 06/01/2023 1,029 29.05 AQEU 06/01/2023 979 29.29 CEUX 06/01/2023 141 29.10 TQEX 06/01/2023 751 29.30 XETA 06/01/2023 3,000 29.18 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 6, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,109,460 preference shares and 1,296,414 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 10/01/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

