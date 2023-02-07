CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 32nd Interim announcement

Mannheim – February 7th, 2023 – In the period from January 30, 2023, until and including February 03, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,540 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 30/01/2023 7,670 36.20 XETR 31/01/2023 111 35.92 AQEU 31/01/2023 316 36.22 CEUX 31/01/2023 7,243 36.10 XETR 01/02/2023 131 36.50 AQEU 01/02/2023 109 36.72 CEUX 01/02/2023 7,430 36.72 XETR 02/02/2023 141 36.94 CEUX 02/02/2023 7,529 36.88 XETR 03/02/2023 518 36.69 AQEU 03/02/2023 699 36.68 CEUX 03/02/2023 6,453 36.51 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 30/01/2023 989 30.51 AQEU 30/01/2023 1,067 30.45 CEUX 30/01/2023 195 30.31 TQEX 30/01/2023 4,049 30.45 XETR 31/01/2023 944 30.32 AQEU 31/01/2023 1,070 30.28 CEUX 31/01/2023 198 30.45 TQEX 31/01/2023 2,545 30.34 XETR 01/02/2023 925 30.70 AQEU 01/02/2023 1,053 30.61 CEUX 01/02/2023 199 30.51 TQEX 01/02/2023 137 30.65 XETA 01/02/2023 3,969 30.67 XETR 02/02/2023 898 31.01 AQEU 02/02/2023 1,039 30.93 CEUX 02/02/2023 185 30.80 TQEX 02/02/2023 4,178 30.98 XETR 03/02/2023 820 31.06 AQEU 03/02/2023 973 31.10 CEUX 03/02/2023 176 31.05 TQEX 03/02/2023 3,931 31.00 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 3, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,262,862 preference shares and 1,415,935 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 07/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com