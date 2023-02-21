Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fuchs Petrolub SE
  News
  7. Summary
    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:17:07 2021-10-05 am EDT
38.08 EUR   -1.50%
CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

02/21/2023 | 06:26am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 34. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

21.02.2023 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 34rd Interim announcement

Mannheim – February 21th, 2023 – In the period from February 13, 2023, until and including February 17, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 26,249 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/02/2023 233 36.57 AQEU
13/02/2023 38 36.34 CEUX
13/02/2023 146 36.78 TQEX
13/02/2023 7,253 36.68 XETR
14/02/2023 250 36.91 AQEU
14/02/2023 280 36.87 CEUX
14/02/2023 383 36.97 TQEX
14/02/2023 6,757 36.75 XETR
15/02/2023 34 37.58 CEUX
15/02/2023 7,636 36.93 XETR
16/02/2023 123 37.66 AQEU
16/02/2023 114 37.64 CEUX
16/02/2023 7,433 37.52 XETR
17/02/2023 767 37.54 CEUX
17/02/2023 48 37.56 TQEX
17/02/2023 6,855 37.45 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/02/2023 724 31.10 AQEU
13/02/2023 826 31.06 CEUX
13/02/2023 170 31.10 TQEX
13/02/2023 249 31.15 XETA
13/02/2023 3,320 31.09 XETR
14/02/2023 715 31.17 AQEU
14/02/2023 814 31.21 CEUX
14/02/2023 174 31.30 TQEX
14/02/2023 90 31.05 XETA
14/02/2023 3,493 31.24 XETR
15/02/2023 705 31.63 AQEU
15/02/2023 855 31.58 CEUX
15/02/2023 175 31.59 TQEX
15/02/2023 3,565 31.60 XETR
16/02/2023 732 31.79 AQEU
16/02/2023 839 31.79 CEUX
16/02/2023 170 31.90 TQEX
16/02/2023 397 31.65 XETA
16/02/2023 2,811 31.77 XETR
17/02/2023 641 31.67 AQEU
17/02/2023 862 31.62 CEUX
17/02/2023 179 31.62 TQEX
17/02/2023 1,220 31.63 XETA
17/02/2023 2,523 31.65 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 17, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,339,562 preference shares and 1,470,454 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 21/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


21.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1564847  21.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
